Here are this week’s adoptable pets from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society. Our goal is to find homes for the animals that have been waiting for homes the longest.
For more information about these animals or to ask about adopting, call (507) 625-6373. Adoption hours at BENCHS are 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Colonel Biggs
Colonel Biggs is a very energetic and playful young buck. He loves to chase and chew on his toys. He is very sweet and loving but does need some help with obedience training. He is looking for a lot of consistency and exercise in his forever home. If you have a high energy home, Colonel Biggs is the sweetheart for you.
Dolly
Dolly is a very calm personality who is looking for her forever home. Dolly's favorite thing to do is lounge around and receive pets while watching the birds outside. She is a little shy to new people, but will warm up once she learns to trust you. Because of her calm demeanor, her ideal home would be a relatively quiet and calm family. She's a sweet senior looking forward to relaxing in her retirement home.
Patches
Living in a house with lots of cats, Patches often was left out of human interaction so he is cautious about new friendships. He warms up nicely, though, once you get to know him and spend time with him. He likes to lounge around and come over and visit on his own time. Get to know him and he will return the affection.
Goldie
When Goldie she first arrived she was a little scared, but she has come out of her shell a lot. Once she is comfortable with you, she is very affectionate and seeks attention. In her previous home she lived with many other cats, and in her condo at the shelter she lives with several cats that came from the same home. She would be a great addition to a calm family without young children.
Smokey
Just like his condo mate Patches, Smokey lived in a house with lots of cats and often was left out of human interaction. Today he’s cautious about new friendship but once he understands you, he’ll love to spend time with you. It works best to let Smokey take his time and come to you. He’ll let you know what he’s had enough interaction, and he’ll come back for more when he’s ready. He spends his days sleeping, lounging and being a great cat!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.