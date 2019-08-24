PHILADELPHIA — Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down — and their shirts and underwear off, too.
The cyclists gathered in a Philadelphia park on Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.
About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, organizers say. Some riders wear their birthday suits while others flaunt their underwear or sport just a splash of body paint and glitter.
The ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels.
The Philly Naked Bike Ride used to be held in September but was moved up to August because the nude and scantily clad participants complained about chilly weather.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.