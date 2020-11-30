The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc. Filming of TV shows and movies was disrupted last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and that meant many popular series were delayed. That came even as we sheltered at home, curtailed social gatherings, learned how to Zoom, got bored with the reruns of old episodes on TV and mined Netflix and other sources to find a little entertainment. After eight months of this, we were looking forward to the return of some of our favorite shows. Sadly, when we turned on the tube this month, we were greeted by face-masked actors and a spate of COVID-19 story lines. What Hollywood doesn’t get is that we are still living through the pandemic. We’re surrounded by it every day — fearful that we’ll contract it and that it might befall friends or family members. We’re weary of the never-ending disputes and debates over mask mandates, school closures, bar and restaurant limits, government-imposed bans or limits on crowds and the political finger-pointing that has accompanied it. The coronavirus crisis is not over: We do not need new television episodes joining the drumbeat of despair over the deaths that have not yet occurred as we anxiously await the final approvals on COVID vaccines and the hope of their rapid distribution late this year or early next. Yes, we know Hollywood likes to stay current with its topics, but we don’t want to be “entertained” by a fictionalized version on our TV screens of the very real virus. For the real thing, all we have to do is step outside the front door, risk going to the supermarket or have to assess the risk of all our social interactions, even gathering with family for Christmas. There is something very unseemly about television shows mining a health crisis for storylines when the outcome of that story is still not known. Give us a break, Hollywood.
The Daily Citizen - Dalton, Georgia
For those of you who wear a mask — and wear it correctly — while in public, around other people or when you’re not able to social distance to help stem to spread of COVID-19, we thank you. Keep it up.
For those of you who wear a mask — incorrectly —while in public, around other people or when you’re not able to social distance, let’s fix that.
While we are out and about, we’ve seen people wearing masks in creative ways. Some wear their face covering like a chin strap on a football helmet. Others let the mask dangle from one ear. Lanyards have become a popular addition to a mask, as we’ve seen them completely on the lanyard and not on the wearer’s face. Some people wear a mask so that it’s only covering their mouth, or only covering their forehead, or only covering their neck — leaving their nose fully exposed.
A mask does little good if it’s not snugly covering your nose and mouth.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises most people to wear a mask or face covering that goes completely over your nose and mouth. Studies have shown that face coverings can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC advises masks should not be worn by children 2 and younger and “anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”
The CDC shared the following guidelines on how to correctly wear your mask.
•Wash your hands before putting on your mask.
•Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
•Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.
•Make sure you can breathe easily.
•The CDC does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent.
The CDC advises us to wear a mask to protect others.
•Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect others in case you’re infected with COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms.
•Wear a mask in public settings when around people who don’t live in your household.
especially when it may be difficult for you to stay 6 feet apart.
—Wear a mask correctly for maximum protection.
—Don’t put the mask around your neck or up on your forehead.
—Don’t touch the mask, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect.
The CDC provided these tips on how to properly remove your mask.
—Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops.
—Handle only by the ear loops or ties.
—Fold outside corners together.
—Place mask in the washing machine.
—Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing.
