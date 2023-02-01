Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&