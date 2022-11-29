Q. Help! I bought a pomegranate at the store and am unsure what to do with it now. Should I cut it open? Peel it? Any suggestions?
A. Pomegranates, the vibrantly pink fruit found during the wintertime, are filled with crunchy juicy-filled seeds, called arils. Getting to these jewel-like pieces can be a bit intimidating, but the sweet, cranberry-like juice with a crunchy seed is a treat, as long as you have a few tips on how to access the seeds inside.
You can find whole pomegranates and “de-seed” them yourself, or you can purchase the arils (the edible, little seed parts) by themselves. If you have kids, it can be fun for them to see the inside of the pomegranate — it looks like a container of jewels!
These beautiful seeds that contribute potassium, vitamin C and fiber have been linked to disease prevention and heart health. Enjoy them by the spoonful, as a garnish for any salad, or mix into yogurt or your breakfast cereal. Pomegranate arils add a festive appearance to any bubbly beverage or sprinkled on top of sweet treats such as ice cream.
Arils will keep in the refrigerator for approximately five days or frozen for longer storage. Pomegranates are a smart seasonal item to add to your shopping cart — and a great way to boost your nutrition.
A few tips on selecting and de-seeding if you choose to do it on your own. Choose a pomegranate that feels heavy for its size and is plump and round. Pomegranates typically can last on the counter for 3 to 4 weeks, or in the refrigerator for longer.
For the easiest seed removal, rinse the pomegranate, and then start by cutting off the top about a half-inch below the crown. Score the fruit with a sharp knife. Open the fruit submerged in a bowl of water, allowing the loose arils to sink to the bottom of the bowl. (The underwater method prevents the bright red juice from getting on your clothes as you open the fruit.)
Discard the bitter, white membrane that floats to the top, and strain away the water so you are left with a bowl full of ruby-red arils.
