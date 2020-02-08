Colorado State to offer a pot degree
PUEBLO, Colo. — A university in Colorado will offer a cannabis-related degree program after receiving approval from the state.
Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus about 115 miles south of Denver, The Denver Post reported.
The Cannabis, Biology and Chemistry program would focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry, officials said.
The Associated Press
“It’s a rigorous degree geared toward the increasing demand coming about because of the cannabis industry,” College of Science and Mathematics dean David Lehmpuhl said.
The curriculum would be similar to double-majoring in biology and chemistry, officials said.
