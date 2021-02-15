LAKE CRYSTAL -- Lexi Cloyd scored 21 points as Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial defeated Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 70-44 in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday.
Olivia Harazin added 19 points, Katelin Flack had 14 points, and Lauren Cooper scored 10 points for the Knights.
Michaela Petrowiak led TMLGHEC with 10 points.
LCWM (9-1) plays at Cleveland on Thursday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 45, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38: Abbie Theusch scored 18 points as the Knights won the Valley game at Alden.
Kylie Korman added 17 points for ACGE.
Hailie Wheelock scored 14 points for JWP.
Kasson-Mantorville 82, St. Peter 77, 2OT: Morgan Kelly scored 24 points as the Saints lost the nonconference game at Kasson.
Rhyan Holmgren scored 21 points for St. Peter.
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 31: Anika Fast scored eight points for MLAC, which lost the Red Rock Conference game at Mountain Lake.
Cybil Vandatop led Southwest Minnesota Christian with 15 points.
MLAC (5-5) plays Red Rock Central on Thursday at Comfrey.
Boys basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, Immanuel Lutheran 44: Landon Dimler scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs in a nonconference win at Janesville.
Memphis James added 19 points.
Austin Hanel led Immanuel Lutheran with 21 points.
JWP (4-6) hosts Mankato Loyola on Friday.
St. James Area 67, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 60: Hayden Jones scored 31 points to lead St. James Area to the nonconference home win.
Steven Balbueno added 10 points for the Saints.
Dexter Lee led NRHEG with 21 points, and Kordell Schlaak scored 17.
St. James Area plays at Waseca on Friday.
