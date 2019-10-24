The Free Press
MINNETRISTA — Jett Oachs placed fifth, leading the Mankato East boys team to a runner-up finish at the Section 2AA cross country meet Thursday at Gale Woods Farm.
Buffalo was the winner at 62, and the Cougars also claimed a state-meet berth with 82 points. Mankato West placed 12th with 313 points.
Oachs took fifth in 16:15.7, and teammate Andrew Johnson placed eighth in 16:33.0. David Wedzina was 19th in 17:10.0, while Calvin Moeller was 21st in 17:13.3 and Calvin Rykhus was 29th in 17:34.3.
For the Scarlets, Josh Landgraff finished 44th in 17:56.7, and Hans Rupnow placed 49th in 18:03.9. Will Simmons ended up 69th in 18:31.3, edging teammate Grant Haggerty at 18:32.8. Silas Simpson placed 81st in 18:46.3.
The West girls placed seventh at 193 points, and East was 10th at 255. Marshall won the team title with 48.
West’s top finisher was Chloe Aanenson, who placed 23rd at 20:39.5. Nicole Swanson took 34th in 21:01.6, one spot ahead of teammate Sunshine Langworthy at 21:02.7. Karina Hulzebos took 49th at 21:24.4, and Livia Anderson was 52nd at 21:32.7.
Olivia Beschorner led the Cougars with a 22nd-place finish in 20:37.4. Other East runners were Emmy Schulz (38th, 21:05.8), Ava Matejcek (53rd, 21:34.6), Lauren Reuter (67th, 22:08.2) and Joanna Bristol (75th, 22:19.0).
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at Northfield.
Section 1AA
Waseca’s Ella Dufault earned a trip to the state meet with a second-place finish at the Section 1AA meet, held at Owatonna.
Dufault finished in 17:56.14. The freshman also qualified for the state meet as a seventh-grader and eighth-grader.
Seventh-grader Callie Dufault finished 19th in 19:35.0.
Waseca placed 10th in the team competition.
In the boys meet, Waseca finished 12th. Eli Johannsen placed 39th in 17:17.9.
Section 2A
Mitch Johnstone was the individual winner in 16:08.19, as Mankato Loyola/Cleveland earned a trip to the state meet for the fourth straight year with a second-place finish at Fox Lake Golf Club.
Loyola/Cleveland scored 113 points, behind St. James Area at 41.
Tri-City United took third at 121, Belle Plaine was fourth at 149, Sibley East was 10th at 245, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton was 11th at 258, Maple River was 12th at 266, Le Sueur-Henderson took 13th at 284, Blue Earth Area placed 14th at 374, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was 15th at 383, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet was 17th at 448, and Minnesota Valley finished 18th at 463.
St. James Area’s Seth Pierson finished second at 16:18.73, with teammate Caleb Rivera in 16:21.84. St. James Area’s Troy Parulski ended up fifth in 16:29.91.
Loyola/Cleveland’s Jerrett Peterson placed 12th in 16:51.7, with teammate Tyler Erickson in 15th at 17:05.6. Brett Omtvedt was 34th at 18:09.3, and James Younge was 51st at 18:53.3.
Other top-10 performers were Austin Antony of TCU (4th, 16:22.5), Drew Hastings of Belle Plaine (6th, 16:35.4), Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine (8th, 16:41.1) and Grant Strukel of Blue Earth Area (10th, 16:46.77).
Belle Plaine was the girls winner with 59 points. Fairmont picked up the last state berth with 73 points, edging WEM/JWP at 93
LSH was sixth at 163, St. James Area was eighth at 224, TCU was ninth at 294, Loyola/Cleveland was 10th at 313, Sibley East was 12th at 348, LCWM/Nicollet was 13th at 353, NRHEG was 14th at 362, United South Central/Alden-Conger was 16th at 416, Maple River was 17th at 437 and BEA was 19th at 557.
Laura Thompson of Fairmont was the individual winner in 19:08.19, well ahead of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop’s Grace Feder (19:24.48). McKenna Herrmann of Belle Plaine placed third in 19:25.81.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton will have a pair of runners at the girls state meet. Addison Peed finished fifth (19:46.75), and Lauren Dimler placed 10th (20:13.81).
St. James Area’s Paola Acevedo placed seventh in 19:53.19.
