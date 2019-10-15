Over the last 15 years, the annual football game between Mankato East and Mankato West has been played at various points of the schedule, from early to late in the season.
West coach J.J. Helget would rather play the intracity game earlier in the season, while East coach Eric Davis likes to play the game later. Both agree they wish they had a full week to prepare.
“I don’t think the short week is something I prefer,” Helget said. “With everything that goes on around the game and all the hype, it would be nice to have more time to focus and get ready. We’ll play it whenever, but I liked it better in Week 2.”
West (6-2) plays East (4-3) in the 47th annual Jug game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium. West leads the series 24-22, having won the last 13 times, including a 48-20 victory last season.
From 2009-12, the Jug game was played in Week 7, when the Big Nine Conference played a lot of its “rivalry” games, such as East vs. West, Owatonna vs. Faribault and Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall.
In 2013, the game was moved to Week 5. Then it went to Week 3. For the last four years, since the beginning of district scheduling, the East-West game was played in Week 2.
“I like it better later in the year for all the natural build-up,” Davis said. “Week 7 would be better so we could have a full week to prepare.”
Senior quarterback Jack Foster leads the Scarlets, having completed 83 of 154 passes for 1,472 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns despite being slowed by a lingering ankle injury. Foster has a combined 102 touchdowns rushing and passing in his career.
Owen Johnson is the top rusher with 707 yards and six touchdowns. Spencer Spaude leads the receiving crew with 39 catches for 613 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jon Sikel has 25 receptions for 429 yards and four scores, and Mekhi Collins has 10 receptions, six of which have gone for touchdowns.
Linebacker Wyatt Block is the top tackler with 73, including four tackles for loss and one sack. Lucas Reid has made four sacks. Collins has two interceptions.
“Early in the year, we were playing some kids who were inexperienced and didn’t handle some adversity very well,” Helget said. “But we’ve played pretty well lately. Just a few big plays have kept teams in the game.”
East running back Leslie Miller has rushed for 621 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jax Madson has made 24 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Grant Hermer has 10 receptions, seven of which went for touchdowns, for 306 yards.
Jacob Eggert, who has completed 13 of 22 passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns, made his first start at quarterback last week, and Davis said he likely will start again Wednesday. Davis said that Jared Grams will also play some at quarterback.
Linebacker Kolin Baier has been in on 95 tackles, including 12 tackles in last week’s game against Owatonna, and 9.0 tackles for loss. Isaac Turner has 59 total tackles.
“(Winning the Jug) is a big deal for our program,” Davis said. “It’s definitely on our to-do list.”
West is likely locked into one of the top two seeds in Section 2AAAAA, which would mean a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Chaska (6-1) is currently No. 1 but plays undefeated St. Thomas Academy on Wednesday. If West wins and Chaska loses, the teams would be tied at 6-2. Chaska plays a tougher schedule, with seven games against Class AAAAA opponents, while West plays six, which may ended up being the tiebreaker.
“The bye is huge,” Helget said. “We have a lot of guys who are nicked up, but they’ll still play. If you get through Week 7 without anybody nicked up, you’re having a pretty good year.”
East has probably secured a home game in the playoff opener Tuesday. The Cougars are fourth in Section 2AAAA, behind Hutchinson (7-0), Marshall (7-0) and Jordan (6-1). It’s possible for East to move up to No. 3 with a victory and Jordan loss at home against Marshall.
“We had an excellent practice (Monday),” Davis said. “I think we’re ready.”
Niebuhr’s record
Last season, United South Central running back Zach Niebuhr set team records by rushing for 1,648 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s on similar pace this season, though he’ll need his team to win a couple of playoff games in order to approach those marks.
Through seven games, he has rushed 173 times for 1,182 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Foe his career, Niebuhr has 3,758 yards and 58 touchdowns on 602 carries. According to the Minnesota State High School League record book, Niebuhr ranks fourth in state history for career rushing touchdowns.
USC (7-0), which is rated sixth in Class A by QRF, plays at home Wednesday against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5-2). USC and WEM are the top teams in Section 2A, though WEM may need to win the finale in order to hold the No. 2 spot for the playoffs.
Schedule change
Minnesota Valley Lutheran has bumped the start time of Wednesday’s game against Adrian up an hour to 6 p.m. at Johnson Park.
MVL will host a tailgate party beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Game to watch
Maple River (5-2) plays Martin County West (5-2) for the South Central District, Blue Division championship on Wednesday at Sherburn. The game also has playoff implications for the Eagles.
Maple River is tied tied with Blue Earth Area (5-2) for the top spot in Section 2AA, and the Bucs finish the regular season with a game at Redwood Valley (6-1). Martin County West is currently the second seed in Section 2A behind Springfield (7-0)
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.