Prep Scores

Football

Ada-Borup/West 42, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Aitkin 28, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Albany 56, Little Falls 7

Albert Lea 42, Red Wing 21

Alexandria 35, Moorhead 13

Annandale 40, Litchfield 13

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49, Sauk Centre 6

Austin 34, Mankato East 28

BOLD 42, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 7

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 44, Northern Freeze 8

Barnesville 45, Hawley 7

Benilde-St. Margaret's 59, DeLaSalle 7

Bertha-Hewitt 30, Rothsay 20

Blackduck 20, NCEUH 8

Blooming Prairie 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Bloomington Jefferson 25, Apple Valley 24

Blue Earth Area 57, New Richland-H-E-G 6

Braham 49, Chisholm 6

Brandon-Evansville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Breckenridge 39, Roseau 0

Brooklyn Center 49, St. Paul Harding 20

Byron 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26

Caledonia 42, St. Charles 7

Canby 34, Yellow Medicine East 6

Cannon Falls 35, Pine Island 20

Centennial 42, Anoka 15

Champlin Park 28, Blaine 17

Chaska 28, Chanhassen 7

Chatfield 30, Dover-Eyota 0

Concordia Academy 37, Minneapolis South 15

Coon Rapids 24, Forest Lake 12

Cretin-Derham Hall 24, East Ridge 14

Crosby-Ironton 14, Mesabi East 6

Dassel-Cokato 33, Holy Family Catholic 0

Dawson-Boyd 18, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Delano 28, Willmar 7

Detroit Lakes 48, Park Rapids 6

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Fergus Falls 0

Duluth East 55, Hibbing 6

Eastview 34, Burnsville 6

Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Edgerton/Ellsworth 36, Madelia 34

Esko 48, Virginia 8

Fairmont 41, St. Peter 19

Farmington 49, Osseo 14

Fertile-Beltrami 43, Laporte 0

Fridley 65, Richfield 7

G-F-W 56, Windom 6

Glencoe-Silver Lake 41, Watertown-Mayer 7

Goodhue 34, Fillmore Central 13

Grand Meadow 47, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8

Grand Rapids 65, Duluth Denfeld 0

Hancock 28, Ortonville 8

Hastings 24, Park (Cottage Grove) 7

Hermantown 27, Cloquet 12

Hills-Beaver Creek 58, GHEC/Truman 20

Hinckley-Finlayson 20, East Central 0

Holy Angels 40, Park Center 0

Hutchinson 16, Becker 13

International Falls 36, Deer River 14

Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 6

Jordan 46, Sibley East 0

Kasson-Mantorville 48, Rochester John Marshall 14

Kelliher/Northome 54, Ely 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 53, Winona Cotter 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14, Royalton 0

Kittson County Central 25, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16

Lac qui Parle Valley 32, MACCRAY 14

Lake City 36, Wauzeka-Steuben, Wis. 6

Lake of the Woods 42, Northeast Range 8

Lakeville North 56, Eagan 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 53, Spring Grove 22

Lewiston-Altura 19, Medford 16

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 28, Benson 20

Loyola/St. Clair 21, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14

Mahnomen/Waubun 40, Fosston 0

Mahtomedi 43, Hill-Murray 13

Maple Lake 20, Rockford 7

Maple River 27, Luverne 21, OT

Marshall 49, Tri-City United 6

Mayer-Lutheran 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Medford 41, Ashland, Wis. 0

Melrose 32, Holdingford 14

Minneapolis Henry 13, St. Paul Highland Park 6

Minneapolis North 20, Minneapolis Southwest 7

Minneapolis Washburn 19, St. Paul Johnson 6

Minneota 39, Lakeview 10

Minnewaska 47, Kimball 14

Monticello 48, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 78, Barnum 0

Mound Westonka 41, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Mounds View 17, White Bear Lake 7

Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Cherry 20

Mountain Lake Co-op 49, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6

Murray County Central 21, Adrian 6

New London-Spicer 44, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

New Ulm 28, Belle Plaine 20

Nicollet 45, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 20

North Branch 29, Proctor 9

Osakis 41, Montevideo 7

Ottertail Central 16, Staples-Motley 2

Owatonna 63, Northfield 0

Park Christian 42, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14

Pelican Rapids 32, New York Mills 26

Pequot Lakes 47, East Grand Forks 35

Perham 61, Thief River Falls 7

Pierz 32, Paynesville 28

Pillager 43, Crookston 6

Pipestone 38, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Polk County West 32, Red Lake County 8

Princeton 35, Milaca 28

Prior Lake 14, Shakopee 12

Providence Academy 19, Columbia Heights 16

Randolph 39, Hayfield 19

Red Rock Central 20, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14

Redwood Valley 26, Martin County West 13

Renville County West 48, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 8

Rochester Century 35, Mankato West 14

Rochester Mayo 36, New Prague 21

Rocori 30, Big Lake 13

Rogers 13, Andover 0

Rosemount 17, Lakeville South 14

Rush City 34, North Woods 8

Rushford-Peterson 39, Bethlehem Academy 18

SMB-Wolfpack 51, Spectrum 16

Sauk Rapids-Rice 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Simley 17, South St. Paul 12

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 40, Lanesboro 6

South Ridge 36, Cromwell 0

Spring Lake Park 34, Irondale 7

Springfield 36, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0

St. Agnes 34, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

St. Anthony 49, Bloomington Kennedy 27

St. Cloud Tech 40, St. Cloud Apollo 36

St. Francis 24, Chisago Lakes 14

St. Louis Park 27, Waconia 17

St. Michael-Albertville 21, Minnetonka 14

St. Paul Central 22, St. Paul Como Park 8

St. Thomas Academy 55, Henry Sibley 6

Stewartville 15, Rochester Lourdes 13

Stillwater 28, Roseville 12

Tartan 66, North St. Paul 0

Totino-Grace 13, Maple Grove 10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 24, New Ulm Cathedral 22

Triton 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 12

Two Harbors 20, Pine City 17

Underwood 44, Frazee 18

United South Central 60, Cleveland 20

Upsala/Swanville 52, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14

Verndale 50, Hillcrest Lutheran 6

Wabasso 39, Sleepy Eye 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 42, Pine River-Backus 0

Warroad 24, Bagley 8

Waseca 48, Norwood-Young America 0

Wayzata 34, Edina 15

West Central/Ashby 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Win-E-Mac 26, Nevis 12

Winona 38, Faribault 6

Zimmerman 29, Foley 0

