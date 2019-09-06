Prep Scores
Football
Ada-Borup/West 42, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Aitkin 28, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Albany 56, Little Falls 7
Albert Lea 42, Red Wing 21
Alexandria 35, Moorhead 13
Annandale 40, Litchfield 13
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49, Sauk Centre 6
Austin 34, Mankato East 28
BOLD 42, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 7
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 44, Northern Freeze 8
Barnesville 45, Hawley 7
Benilde-St. Margaret's 59, DeLaSalle 7
Bertha-Hewitt 30, Rothsay 20
Blackduck 20, NCEUH 8
Blooming Prairie 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Bloomington Jefferson 25, Apple Valley 24
Blue Earth Area 57, New Richland-H-E-G 6
Braham 49, Chisholm 6
Brandon-Evansville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Breckenridge 39, Roseau 0
Brooklyn Center 49, St. Paul Harding 20
Byron 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26
Caledonia 42, St. Charles 7
Canby 34, Yellow Medicine East 6
Cannon Falls 35, Pine Island 20
Centennial 42, Anoka 15
Champlin Park 28, Blaine 17
Chaska 28, Chanhassen 7
Chatfield 30, Dover-Eyota 0
Concordia Academy 37, Minneapolis South 15
Coon Rapids 24, Forest Lake 12
Cretin-Derham Hall 24, East Ridge 14
Crosby-Ironton 14, Mesabi East 6
Dassel-Cokato 33, Holy Family Catholic 0
Dawson-Boyd 18, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12
Delano 28, Willmar 7
Detroit Lakes 48, Park Rapids 6
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Fergus Falls 0
Duluth East 55, Hibbing 6
Eastview 34, Burnsville 6
Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Edgerton/Ellsworth 36, Madelia 34
Esko 48, Virginia 8
Fairmont 41, St. Peter 19
Farmington 49, Osseo 14
Fertile-Beltrami 43, Laporte 0
Fridley 65, Richfield 7
G-F-W 56, Windom 6
Glencoe-Silver Lake 41, Watertown-Mayer 7
Goodhue 34, Fillmore Central 13
Grand Meadow 47, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8
Grand Rapids 65, Duluth Denfeld 0
Hancock 28, Ortonville 8
Hastings 24, Park (Cottage Grove) 7
Hermantown 27, Cloquet 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 58, GHEC/Truman 20
Hinckley-Finlayson 20, East Central 0
Holy Angels 40, Park Center 0
Hutchinson 16, Becker 13
International Falls 36, Deer River 14
Jackson County Central 76, Worthington 6
Jordan 46, Sibley East 0
Kasson-Mantorville 48, Rochester John Marshall 14
Kelliher/Northome 54, Ely 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 53, Winona Cotter 0
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14, Royalton 0
Kittson County Central 25, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16
Lac qui Parle Valley 32, MACCRAY 14
Lake City 36, Wauzeka-Steuben, Wis. 6
Lake of the Woods 42, Northeast Range 8
Lakeville North 56, Eagan 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 53, Spring Grove 22
Lewiston-Altura 19, Medford 16
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 28, Benson 20
Loyola/St. Clair 21, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 14
Mahnomen/Waubun 40, Fosston 0
Mahtomedi 43, Hill-Murray 13
Maple Lake 20, Rockford 7
Maple River 27, Luverne 21, OT
Marshall 49, Tri-City United 6
Mayer-Lutheran 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Medford 41, Ashland, Wis. 0
Melrose 32, Holdingford 14
Minneapolis Henry 13, St. Paul Highland Park 6
Minneapolis North 20, Minneapolis Southwest 7
Minneapolis Washburn 19, St. Paul Johnson 6
Minneota 39, Lakeview 10
Minnewaska 47, Kimball 14
Monticello 48, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 78, Barnum 0
Mound Westonka 41, St. Croix Lutheran 0
Mounds View 17, White Bear Lake 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Cherry 20
Mountain Lake Co-op 49, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 6
Murray County Central 21, Adrian 6
New London-Spicer 44, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
New Ulm 28, Belle Plaine 20
Nicollet 45, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 20
North Branch 29, Proctor 9
Osakis 41, Montevideo 7
Ottertail Central 16, Staples-Motley 2
Owatonna 63, Northfield 0
Park Christian 42, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14
Pelican Rapids 32, New York Mills 26
Pequot Lakes 47, East Grand Forks 35
Perham 61, Thief River Falls 7
Pierz 32, Paynesville 28
Pillager 43, Crookston 6
Pipestone 38, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Polk County West 32, Red Lake County 8
Princeton 35, Milaca 28
Prior Lake 14, Shakopee 12
Providence Academy 19, Columbia Heights 16
Randolph 39, Hayfield 19
Red Rock Central 20, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14
Redwood Valley 26, Martin County West 13
Renville County West 48, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 8
Rochester Century 35, Mankato West 14
Rochester Mayo 36, New Prague 21
Rocori 30, Big Lake 13
Rogers 13, Andover 0
Rosemount 17, Lakeville South 14
Rush City 34, North Woods 8
Rushford-Peterson 39, Bethlehem Academy 18
SMB-Wolfpack 51, Spectrum 16
Sauk Rapids-Rice 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Simley 17, South St. Paul 12
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 40, Lanesboro 6
South Ridge 36, Cromwell 0
Spring Lake Park 34, Irondale 7
Springfield 36, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
St. Agnes 34, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
St. Anthony 49, Bloomington Kennedy 27
St. Cloud Tech 40, St. Cloud Apollo 36
St. Francis 24, Chisago Lakes 14
St. Louis Park 27, Waconia 17
St. Michael-Albertville 21, Minnetonka 14
St. Paul Central 22, St. Paul Como Park 8
St. Thomas Academy 55, Henry Sibley 6
Stewartville 15, Rochester Lourdes 13
Stillwater 28, Roseville 12
Tartan 66, North St. Paul 0
Totino-Grace 13, Maple Grove 10
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 24, New Ulm Cathedral 22
Triton 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 12
Two Harbors 20, Pine City 17
Underwood 44, Frazee 18
United South Central 60, Cleveland 20
Upsala/Swanville 52, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14
Verndale 50, Hillcrest Lutheran 6
Wabasso 39, Sleepy Eye 0
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 42, Pine River-Backus 0
Warroad 24, Bagley 8
Waseca 48, Norwood-Young America 0
Wayzata 34, Edina 15
West Central/Ashby 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Win-E-Mac 26, Nevis 12
Winona 38, Faribault 6
Zimmerman 29, Foley 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.