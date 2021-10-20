The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Mason Ward rushed for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown for the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola football team as the Spartans beat Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 14-6 Wednesday night.
Brandon Meng rushed 13 times for 99 yards for the Spartans, and Simon Morgan made a 44-yard touchdown reception.
St. Clair/Loyola scored both touchdowns in the third quarter after trailing 6-0 at halftime.
The Spartans finish the regular season at 6-2.
Waseca 34, Luverne 0: Mason Dekruif finished with five rushing touchdowns for the Bluejays in the home victory.
Dekruif finished with nine carries for 94 yards, and Oliver O’Brien had 82 rushing yards. The Bluejays finished with 319 rushing yards
Jack Nelson led defense with nine tackles.
Waseca finishes the regular season at 7-1.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 46, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 0: Austin Westphal had 147 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for the Bulldogs in a road victory.
Ryder Thissen carried 14 times for 144 yards for the Bulldogs, and Jack Cahill finished with 92 yards on 15 carries.
The Bulldogs finish the regular season 1-7.
New Ulm Cathedral 47, Wabasso 0: Eric Furth finished with 16 carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns for the Greyhounds in the home victory.
Levi Jakes added 16 carries for 160 yards and touchdown for Cathedral, and Levi Franta also scored a rushing touchdown.
Sam knowles was in on 12 tackles.
Cathedral finishes the regular season at 4-4.
Maple River 42, Sibley East 7: Boden Simon carried 14 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles in the road win.
Mason Schirmer added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown for Maple River, while Lucas Doering and Mason Frank made receiving touchdowns.
Maple River finishes the regular season at 7-1.
Lester Prairie 14, United South Central 6: Colten Quade finished with 16 carries for 81 yards in the Rebels’ road loss.
Nick Bushlack went 12 of 31 for 119 yards for the Rebels.
USC finishes the regular season 4-4.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Tyrone Wilson and Charlie Nissen each tossed touchdowns for the Panthers in a home win.
Sawyer Prigge made a 44-yard touchdown reception in the victory.
The Panthers finish the regular season 4-4.
