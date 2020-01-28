Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria 4, River Lakes Stars 0
Andover 7, Holy Family Academy 1
Bloomington Kennedy 3, Providence Academy 1
C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, Forest Lake 1
Centennial 7, Brainerd/Pillager 6, OT
Chisago Lakes 3, Pine City Area 2, OT
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 1
Delano/Rockford 7, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1
Detroit Lakes/Perham 3, Red Lake Falls 2, OT
Duluth Denfeld 3, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2
East Grand Forks 7, Crookston Pirates 0
East Ridge 3, Holy Angels 2
Eastview 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Farmington 3, Hastings 3, OT (tie)
Kittson County Central 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3
Mankato West 4, Mankato East/Loyola 3
Marshall 7, Willmar 2
Monticello Moose 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Moorhead 9, Bemidji 0
Mounds View 4, St. Paul Academy 1
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
New Ulm Eagles 16, Fairmont Cardinals 2
Northern Lakes Lightning 6, Becker/Big Lake 1
Northfield 7, Red Wing 4
Orono 11, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1
Prairie Centre Area 2, Park Rapids Area 1
Rochester John Marshall 11, Austin 4
Roseau 3, Warroad 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Moose Lake Area 3
South St. Paul 4, St. Paul Johnson 3, OT
St. Cloud 7, Anoka 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
St. Michael-Albertville 9, Rogers 3
St. Paul Highland Park 4, Henry Sibley 2
Thief River Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0
Waseca Blue Jays 7, Redwood Valley 0
Winona/Cotter 8, La Crescent 3
GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 10, Osseo/Park Center 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 1
Blaine 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0
Breck 4, South St. Paul 0
Burnsville 2, Farmington 0
C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, North Shore Storm 1
Centennial 7, Totino-Grace 0
Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1, Minneapolis 0
Crookston Pirates 3, Detroit Lakes/Perham 2
Dodge County Wildcats 2, Holy Angels/Richfield 0
Duluth Marshall 2, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1, OT
Eagan 5, Prior Lake 2
East Ridge 2, Stillwater 1, OT
Eastview 4, Apple Valley 3, OT
Eden Prairie 3, Buffalo Bison 2
Fargo Davies, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 1
Fergus Falls 0, Moorhead 0, OT (tie)
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Moose Lake Area 1
Holy Family Catholic 3, Hutchinson 0
Lakeville South 8, Rosemount 1
Luverne Cardinals 8, Worthington/Fulda 0
Mankato West 2, Mankato East/Loyola 0
Maple Grove 5, Rogers 4
Minnesota River 5, Marshall 2
Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 3, Delano/Rockford 0
New Prague 5, Waconia 2
North Wright County 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0
Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 6, St. Francis/North Branch 2
Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 1
River Lakes Stars 2, Northern Lakes Lightning 1
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 6, Chisago Lakes 5, OT
Roseau 5, Thief River Falls 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
Shakopee 5, Lakeville North 4
Simley 2, Hastings 1
Wayzata 4, Minnetonka 2
