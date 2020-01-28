Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS HOCKEY

Alexandria 4, River Lakes Stars 0

Andover 7, Holy Family Academy 1

Bloomington Kennedy 3, Providence Academy 1

C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, Forest Lake 1

Centennial 7, Brainerd/Pillager 6, OT

Chisago Lakes 3, Pine City Area 2, OT

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, White Bear Lake 1

Delano/Rockford 7, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 1

Detroit Lakes/Perham 3, Red Lake Falls 2, OT

Duluth Denfeld 3, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 2

East Grand Forks 7, Crookston Pirates 0

East Ridge 3, Holy Angels 2

Eastview 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Farmington 3, Hastings 3, OT (tie)

Kittson County Central 9, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 3

Mankato West 4, Mankato East/Loyola 3

Marshall 7, Willmar 2

Monticello Moose 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Moorhead 9, Bemidji 0

Mounds View 4, St. Paul Academy 1

New Prague 5, Waconia 1

New Ulm Eagles 16, Fairmont Cardinals 2

Northern Lakes Lightning 6, Becker/Big Lake 1

Northfield 7, Red Wing 4

Orono 11, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1

Prairie Centre Area 2, Park Rapids Area 1

Rochester John Marshall 11, Austin 4

Roseau 3, Warroad 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Moose Lake Area 3

South St. Paul 4, St. Paul Johnson 3, OT

St. Cloud 7, Anoka 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

St. Michael-Albertville 9, Rogers 3

St. Paul Highland Park 4, Henry Sibley 2

Thief River Falls 6, Lake of the Woods 0

Waseca Blue Jays 7, Redwood Valley 0

Winona/Cotter 8, La Crescent 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Andover 10, Osseo/Park Center 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 1

Blaine 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0

Breck 4, South St. Paul 0

Burnsville 2, Farmington 0

C-E-C Lumberjacks 8, North Shore Storm 1

Centennial 7, Totino-Grace 0

Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 1, Minneapolis 0

Crookston Pirates 3, Detroit Lakes/Perham 2

Dodge County Wildcats 2, Holy Angels/Richfield 0

Duluth Marshall 2, Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1, OT

Eagan 5, Prior Lake 2

East Ridge 2, Stillwater 1, OT

Eastview 4, Apple Valley 3, OT

Eden Prairie 3, Buffalo Bison 2

Fargo Davies, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 1

Fergus Falls 0, Moorhead 0, OT (tie)

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Moose Lake Area 1

Holy Family Catholic 3, Hutchinson 0

Lakeville South 8, Rosemount 1

Luverne Cardinals 8, Worthington/Fulda 0

Mankato West 2, Mankato East/Loyola 0

Maple Grove 5, Rogers 4

Minnesota River 5, Marshall 2

Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/SW Christian 3, Delano/Rockford 0

New Prague 5, Waconia 2

North Wright County 5, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0

Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 6, St. Francis/North Branch 2

Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 1

River Lakes Stars 2, Northern Lakes Lightning 1

Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 6, Chisago Lakes 5, OT

Roseau 5, Thief River Falls 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

Shakopee 5, Lakeville North 4

Simley 2, Hastings 1

Wayzata 4, Minnetonka 2

