Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

^BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 77, Fosston 50

Albany 68, Holdingford 25

Alexandria 83, St. Cloud Tech 64

Annandale 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55

Ashby 59, Underwood 41

Avail Academy 91, Groves Academy 58

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 85, Warroad 70

Bagley 73, Lake Park-Audubon 67

Barnesville 61, Breckenridge 57

Belle Plaine 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59

Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, Fridley 69

Benson 73, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56

Blake 72, Brooklyn Center 70

Brainerd 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Browerville/Eagle Valley 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Sleepy Eye 44

Caledonia 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 50

Chanhassen 66, New Prague 55

Concordia Academy 62, Providence Academy 43

Crosby-Ironton 72, Barnum 54

Delano 77, Monticello 52

Duluth East 75, Grand Rapids 57

Eagan 70, Hastings 33

East Grand Forks 62, Red Lake County 54

East Ridge 76, Park (Cottage Grove) 38

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 45

Esko 93, Duluth Denfeld 76

Faribault 63, Red Wing 36

Farmington 55, Bloomington Jefferson 42

Frazee 77, Hawley 73

Hayfield 67, Medford 33

Hermantown 80, Cloquet 54

Hibbing 105, Chisholm 28

Hill-Murray 75, Chisago Lakes 69

Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Onamia 40

Houston 78, Winona Cotter 39

Jackson County Central 63, Luverne 61

Jordan 96, Sibley East 35

Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Goodhue 36

Kittson County Central 61, Roseau 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Ortonville 47

Lake City 89, St. Charles 72

Lakeville North 76, Wayzata 72

Lakeville South 62, Totino-Grace 49

LeSueur-Henderson 71, Norwood-Young America 57

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 53

Lewiston-Altura 71, Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. 36

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Glenville-Emmons 34

Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Climax/Fisher 44

Mahtomedi 72, Centennial 59

Marshall 67, Willmar 51

Math and Science Academy 70, Hmong Academy 30

Menahga 75, Bertha-Hewitt 31

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 44

Moorhead 64, Rogers 57

Mound Westonka 64, Orono 54

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 43

NCEUH 80, Win-E-Mac 47

New York Mills 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 64

Onalaska, Wis. 68, La Crescent 40

Osakis 79, St. John's Prep 42

Park Center 79, Osseo 62

Pelican Rapids 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70

Pine City 62, Braham 44

Redwood Valley 80, Pipestone 53

Robbinsdale Armstrong 70, Minnetonka 58

Rochester John Marshall 80, Northfield 48

Rochester Lourdes 74, Pine Island 25

Rochester Mayo 72, Austin 69

Rush City 66, Ogilvie 36

Schaeffer Academy 54, Lanesboro 50

Sebeka 68, Verndale 49

South Ridge 74, McGregor 37

Spectrum 65, PACT Charter 15

St. Croix Prep 95, St. Paul Washington 84

St. Francis 60, Anoka 53

St. James Area 90, Madelia 74

St. Louis Park 66, Henry Sibley 65

St. Michael-Albertville 57, Andover 51

St. Paul Humboldt 51, Trinity 34

Stephen-Argyle 79, Sacred Heart 70

Stewartville 68, Byron 59

Thief River Falls 69, Park Rapids 53

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Minneota 69

Virginia 97, Mesabi East 73

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56, Pine River-Backus 46

Waseca 88, Waconia 66

Watertown-Mayer 69, New Ulm 55

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Red Rock Central 62

White Bear Lake 62, Roseville 54

Worthington 64, Windom 57

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 81, Triton 3

