Tuesday's Scores
The Associated Press
^BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 77, Fosston 50
Albany 68, Holdingford 25
Alexandria 83, St. Cloud Tech 64
Annandale 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55
Ashby 59, Underwood 41
Avail Academy 91, Groves Academy 58
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 85, Warroad 70
Bagley 73, Lake Park-Audubon 67
Barnesville 61, Breckenridge 57
Belle Plaine 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59
Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, Fridley 69
Benson 73, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56
Blake 72, Brooklyn Center 70
Brainerd 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Browerville/Eagle Valley 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Sleepy Eye 44
Caledonia 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 50
Chanhassen 66, New Prague 55
Concordia Academy 62, Providence Academy 43
Crosby-Ironton 72, Barnum 54
Delano 77, Monticello 52
Duluth East 75, Grand Rapids 57
Eagan 70, Hastings 33
East Grand Forks 62, Red Lake County 54
East Ridge 76, Park (Cottage Grove) 38
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Litchfield 45
Esko 93, Duluth Denfeld 76
Faribault 63, Red Wing 36
Farmington 55, Bloomington Jefferson 42
Frazee 77, Hawley 73
Hayfield 67, Medford 33
Hermantown 80, Cloquet 54
Hibbing 105, Chisholm 28
Hill-Murray 75, Chisago Lakes 69
Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Onamia 40
Houston 78, Winona Cotter 39
Jackson County Central 63, Luverne 61
Jordan 96, Sibley East 35
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Goodhue 36
Kittson County Central 61, Roseau 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Ortonville 47
Lake City 89, St. Charles 72
Lakeville North 76, Wayzata 72
Lakeville South 62, Totino-Grace 49
LeSueur-Henderson 71, Norwood-Young America 57
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 53
Lewiston-Altura 71, Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. 36
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 69, Glenville-Emmons 34
Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Climax/Fisher 44
Mahtomedi 72, Centennial 59
Marshall 67, Willmar 51
Math and Science Academy 70, Hmong Academy 30
Menahga 75, Bertha-Hewitt 31
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35
Minnewaska 56, Melrose 44
Moorhead 64, Rogers 57
Mound Westonka 64, Orono 54
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 43
NCEUH 80, Win-E-Mac 47
New York Mills 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 64
Onalaska, Wis. 68, La Crescent 40
Osakis 79, St. John's Prep 42
Park Center 79, Osseo 62
Pelican Rapids 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70
Pine City 62, Braham 44
Redwood Valley 80, Pipestone 53
Robbinsdale Armstrong 70, Minnetonka 58
Rochester John Marshall 80, Northfield 48
Rochester Lourdes 74, Pine Island 25
Rochester Mayo 72, Austin 69
Rush City 66, Ogilvie 36
Schaeffer Academy 54, Lanesboro 50
Sebeka 68, Verndale 49
South Ridge 74, McGregor 37
Spectrum 65, PACT Charter 15
St. Croix Prep 95, St. Paul Washington 84
St. Francis 60, Anoka 53
St. James Area 90, Madelia 74
St. Louis Park 66, Henry Sibley 65
St. Michael-Albertville 57, Andover 51
St. Paul Humboldt 51, Trinity 34
Stephen-Argyle 79, Sacred Heart 70
Stewartville 68, Byron 59
Thief River Falls 69, Park Rapids 53
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70, Minneota 69
Virginia 97, Mesabi East 73
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56, Pine River-Backus 46
Waseca 88, Waconia 66
Watertown-Mayer 69, New Ulm 55
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Red Rock Central 62
White Bear Lake 62, Roseville 54
Worthington 64, Windom 57
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 81, Triton 3
