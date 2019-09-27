Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 12

Albany 36, Milaca 28

Alexandria 47, Brainerd 6

Andover 41, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Belle Plaine 30, Norwood-Young America 12

Bemidji 53, St. Cloud Tech 34

Benilde-St. Margaret's 35, Holy Angels 14

Bethlehem Academy 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

Blaine 37, Roseville 15

Blooming Prairie 62, Randolph 15

Braham 52, North Woods 8

Brandon-Evansville 54, Ortonville 24

Breck 27, Academy Force 0

Caledonia 24, Rochester Lourdes 7

Canby 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 7

Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 14

Carlton 56, McGregor 8

Centennial 21, Maple Grove 14

Champlin Park 45, Anoka 8

Chanhassen 19, Waconia 13, OT

Chaska 21, Apple Valley 0

Chatfield 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Cloquet 26, North Branch 12

Columbia Heights 47, St. Croix Lutheran 20

Crookston 25, Hawley 17

Dassel-Cokato 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, OT

Deer River 40, Hinckley-Finlayson 22

Detroit Lakes 63, East Grand Forks 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Perham 34

Duluth East 42, Duluth Denfeld 6

East Ridge 28, White Bear Lake 23

Elk River 36, Chisago Lakes 8

Fairmont 40, Luverne 20

Farmington 34, Burnsville 12

Fergus Falls 28, Thief River Falls 14

Fertile-Beltrami 28, Blackduck 14

Fridley 20, St. Anthony 7

GHEC/Truman 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34

Goodhue 14, Medford 7

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Laporte 12

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30, Two Harbors 7

Hancock 52, Rothsay 8

Hill City/Northland 40, Lake of the Woods 8

Hills-Beaver Creek 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Hutchinson 54, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15

International Falls 38, Mesabi East 20

Jackson County Central 73, Windom 7

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 12

Lakeville North 45, Eastview 3

Lakeville South 35, Prior Lake 17

Lanesboro 34, Kingsland 7

LeRoy-Ostrander 26, Southland 21

Lewiston-Altura 28, Rushford-Peterson 27

Litchfield 40, Holy Family Catholic 14

Little Falls 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

MACCRAY 18, Lakeview 15

Mahtomedi 28, North St. Paul 14

Mankato East 42, Albert Lea 21

Maple Lake 30, Holdingford 14

Martin County West 31, G-F-W 30

Melrose 28, Rockford 14

Minneapolis Henry 32, St. Paul Humboldt 16

Minneapolis North 25, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Minneota 28, Dawson-Boyd 7

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 28, Sleepy Eye 24

Montevideo 42, Sauk Centre 6

Moorhead 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Mora 47, Crosby-Ironton 19

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Kimball 20

Mound Westonka 42, Richfield 7

Mountain Lake Co-op 72, Madelia 6

Murray County Central 25, New Ulm Cathedral 8

Nevis 40, NCEUH 32, 2OT

New York Mills 37, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Ogilvie 48, Isle 12

Osakis 33, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Ottertail Central 22, West Central/Ashby 14

Owatonna 56, Faribault 7

Paynesville 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6

Pierz 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Pillager 49, United North Central 8

Pine City 20, Aitkin 16

Pine River-Backus 29, Bagley 19

Pipestone 40, Blue Earth Area 21

Proctor 41, Hibbing 14

Red Lake County 56, Fosston 8

Renville County West 30, Red Rock Central 6

Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Bloomington Jefferson 15

Rocori 42, Willmar 0

Rogers 21, Monticello 0

Rosemount 42, Eagan 0

Royalton 34, Benson 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40, Yellow Medicine East 14

Shakopee 21, Minnetonka 14

Silver Bay 24, Ely 14

Simley 56, Henry Sibley 14

Spectrum 40, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24

Spring Grove 29, Houston 22

Springfield 52, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20

St. Agnes 42, Brooklyn Center 6

St. Charles 22, Triton 19

St. Michael-Albertville 34, Edina 29

St. Paul Highland Park 26, St. Paul Central 12

St. Thomas Academy 35, Hastings 21

Staples-Motley 38, Roseau 6

Stephen-Argyle 42, Northern Freeze 14

Stewartville 55, Providence Academy 27

Tartan 26, South St. Paul 13

Tri-City United 14, Sibley East 0

Underwood 46, Pelican Rapids 44

Verndale 38, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Virginia 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Red Lake, forfeit

Warroad 50, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Waseca 48, Worthington 13

Wayzata 17, Eden Prairie 7

Win-E-Mac 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Winona 31, Austin 7

Woodbury 31, Cretin-Derham Hall 28

Zimmerman 24, Princeton 14

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you