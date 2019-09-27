Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 47, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
Albany 36, Milaca 28
Alexandria 47, Brainerd 6
Andover 41, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Belle Plaine 30, Norwood-Young America 12
Bemidji 53, St. Cloud Tech 34
Benilde-St. Margaret's 35, Holy Angels 14
Bethlehem Academy 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0
Blaine 37, Roseville 15
Blooming Prairie 62, Randolph 15
Braham 52, North Woods 8
Brandon-Evansville 54, Ortonville 24
Breck 27, Academy Force 0
Caledonia 24, Rochester Lourdes 7
Canby 20, Lac qui Parle Valley 7
Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 14
Carlton 56, McGregor 8
Centennial 21, Maple Grove 14
Champlin Park 45, Anoka 8
Chanhassen 19, Waconia 13, OT
Chaska 21, Apple Valley 0
Chatfield 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Cloquet 26, North Branch 12
Columbia Heights 47, St. Croix Lutheran 20
Crookston 25, Hawley 17
Dassel-Cokato 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, OT
Deer River 40, Hinckley-Finlayson 22
Detroit Lakes 63, East Grand Forks 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Perham 34
Duluth East 42, Duluth Denfeld 6
East Ridge 28, White Bear Lake 23
Elk River 36, Chisago Lakes 8
Fairmont 40, Luverne 20
Farmington 34, Burnsville 12
Fergus Falls 28, Thief River Falls 14
Fertile-Beltrami 28, Blackduck 14
Fridley 20, St. Anthony 7
GHEC/Truman 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 34
Goodhue 14, Medford 7
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 26, Laporte 12
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30, Two Harbors 7
Hancock 52, Rothsay 8
Hill City/Northland 40, Lake of the Woods 8
Hills-Beaver Creek 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Hutchinson 54, Sauk Rapids-Rice 15
International Falls 38, Mesabi East 20
Jackson County Central 73, Windom 7
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0
Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 12
Lakeville North 45, Eastview 3
Lakeville South 35, Prior Lake 17
Lanesboro 34, Kingsland 7
LeRoy-Ostrander 26, Southland 21
Lewiston-Altura 28, Rushford-Peterson 27
Litchfield 40, Holy Family Catholic 14
Little Falls 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
MACCRAY 18, Lakeview 15
Mahtomedi 28, North St. Paul 14
Mankato East 42, Albert Lea 21
Maple Lake 30, Holdingford 14
Martin County West 31, G-F-W 30
Melrose 28, Rockford 14
Minneapolis Henry 32, St. Paul Humboldt 16
Minneapolis North 25, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Minneota 28, Dawson-Boyd 7
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 28, Sleepy Eye 24
Montevideo 42, Sauk Centre 6
Moorhead 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Mora 47, Crosby-Ironton 19
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 43, Kimball 20
Mound Westonka 42, Richfield 7
Mountain Lake Co-op 72, Madelia 6
Murray County Central 25, New Ulm Cathedral 8
Nevis 40, NCEUH 32, 2OT
New York Mills 37, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Ogilvie 48, Isle 12
Osakis 33, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Ottertail Central 22, West Central/Ashby 14
Owatonna 56, Faribault 7
Paynesville 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6
Pierz 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 6
Pillager 49, United North Central 8
Pine City 20, Aitkin 16
Pine River-Backus 29, Bagley 19
Pipestone 40, Blue Earth Area 21
Proctor 41, Hibbing 14
Red Lake County 56, Fosston 8
Renville County West 30, Red Rock Central 6
Robbinsdale Cooper 33, Bloomington Jefferson 15
Rocori 42, Willmar 0
Rogers 21, Monticello 0
Rosemount 42, Eagan 0
Royalton 34, Benson 7
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40, Yellow Medicine East 14
Shakopee 21, Minnetonka 14
Silver Bay 24, Ely 14
Simley 56, Henry Sibley 14
Spectrum 40, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24
Spring Grove 29, Houston 22
Springfield 52, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20
St. Agnes 42, Brooklyn Center 6
St. Charles 22, Triton 19
St. Michael-Albertville 34, Edina 29
St. Paul Highland Park 26, St. Paul Central 12
St. Thomas Academy 35, Hastings 21
Staples-Motley 38, Roseau 6
Stephen-Argyle 42, Northern Freeze 14
Stewartville 55, Providence Academy 27
Tartan 26, South St. Paul 13
Tri-City United 14, Sibley East 0
Underwood 46, Pelican Rapids 44
Verndale 38, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Virginia 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Red Lake, forfeit
Warroad 50, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Waseca 48, Worthington 13
Wayzata 17, Eden Prairie 7
Win-E-Mac 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Winona 31, Austin 7
Woodbury 31, Cretin-Derham Hall 28
Zimmerman 24, Princeton 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.