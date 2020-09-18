MANKATO — The Mankato East girls soccer team remained unbeaten with 5-1 Big Nine win over Red Wing Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
Megan Geraets finished with two goals and an assist, while Ella Huettl and Sammy Prybylla each had one goal and two assists. Amber Reuter also scored for East.
The Cougars outshot the Wingers 20-7. Izzy Schott made six saves in goal.
East (5-0-1) plays Tuesday at Rochester Mayo.
Mankato East boys 2, Red Wing 2: Both teams scored twice in the first half, as the Cougars played to a draw in the Big Nine match at Red Wing.
Medy Akwai and Aaron Stewart scored for East. The Cougars outshot the Wingers 12-4.
East (2-2-2) will host Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
Mankato West girls 1, Rochester Mayo 1: Kylie Peters scored for the Scarlets, as they played to a draw in a home Big Nine match.
West outshot Mayo 7-6. Bri Stoltzman made five saves in goal.
West (3-2-1) will play Mankato East Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
Rochester Mayo 2, Mankato West boys 0: The Scarlets were outshot 9-6 in a Big Nine road loss.
West (3-3) plays Mankato East Friday at Bethany Lutheran.
New Ulm 5, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 2: Derick Vivas-Montoya and Jeffri Montoya each had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders in a home loss.
Joey Goeglein finished with a goal and two assists for New Ulm.
The two teams play again Tuesday at New Ulm.
