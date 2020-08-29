MANKATO -- Caspar Olseth had five goals and two assists as Mankato West defeated Red Wing 14-1 in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer game Saturday at Caswell North.
Ahmed Mohamed added three goals and two assists, and Adam Olenius scored two goals. A.J. Franke, Cooper Jones, Ethan Ulman and Kuony Chol each scored on goal.
Nick Lundberg and Tyler Tosch split the goalkeeping duties, combining for six saves. West had 26 shots on goal.
West (1-0) plays Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall.
Mankato East boys 1, Winona 1: Winona scored the first goal on a penalty kick in the first half, but the Cougars tied it five minutes later for a 1-1 Big Nine tie at Bethany Lutheran.
Medy Akwai scored the Cougars' goal, with an assist by Omar Abdi.
East keeper Owen Quist made six saves, while the Cougars had nine shots on goal.
East (0-0-1) plays Tuesday at Albert Lea.
Mankato East girls 3, Winona 1: Megan Geraets and Julia Fischer both scored in the final 20 minutes as the Cougars prevailed in the Big Nine victory at Winona.
Sammie Prybylla scored East's first goal. Hannah Roise made an assist.
Izzy Schott made six saves for East, which had 15 shots on goal.
East (1-0) plays Tuesday at home against Albert Lea.
Mankato West girls 6, Red Wing 0: Aubrey Makela and Julia Schumacher each scored their first varsity goal as the Scarlets claimed the Big Nine win at Red Wing.
Makela finished with two goals. Annelise Winch, Monera McMahon and Ellie Fischer also scored. Kate Hinz and Erin Peters each made an assist.
Bri Stoltzman and Macy Bauer combined for nine saves in the West net. West had 10 shots on goal.
West (1-0) plays Tuesday at home against Rochester John Marshall.
