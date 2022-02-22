The Free Press
MADELIA — Conner Andree finished with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists for the St. Clair boys basketball team in a 57-52 Valley Conference road victory over Madelia Tuesday night.
Derrick Zeldenrust had 13 points and six rebounds for St. Clair, and Devin Embacher scored 10.
For Madelia, Ja’Sean Glover led the way with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Hayden Jones added 12 points, while Isaac Bergeman scored 10.
Madelia (11-13) will host Alden-Conger Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Mankato Loyola 56: Lawson Godfrey and Carter Zimmerman each scored 15 points for the Crusaders in the nonconference home loss.
Memphis James finished with 26 points for JWP.
Loyola (16-8) will host Alden-Conger Friday.
Maple River 69, Bethlehem Academy 30: Zach Herrmann finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road win.
Mason Schirmer had 17 points and five assists for the Eagles. Lucas Doering grabbed 10 rebounds.
Maple River (21-4, 14-1 in Gopher) will host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Thursday.
Waseca 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 66: Damarius Russell led the Bluejays with 22 points in the nonconference home win.
Parker Link added 17 points for Waseca, and Shaun Hulscher scored 14.
Tyrone Wilson led NRHEG with 32 points.
Waseca (9-16) plays Thursday at Redwood Valley.
Girls basketball
Waseca 60, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 45: Sophie Stork led the Panthers with 22 points in the nonconference home loss.
Sidney Schultz added 11 points for NRHEG.
