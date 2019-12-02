The Free Press
KENYON — Brielle Bartelt scored a career-high 31 points to lead Waterville-Elysian-Morristown past Kenyon-Wanamingo 64-45 in a nonconference girls basketball game Monday.
Bartelt made five 3-pointers and was 8 of 10 at the free-throw line. Ellie Ready added nine points, and Kylie Pittman had six points and seven rebounds. Trista Hering made five blocks.
WEM (1-0) plays today at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
St. Clair 71, United South Central 19: Kayli Hinze had 32 points as the Cyclones won the nonconference home game.
Ragan Viilt added 15 points, while Sophie Cazier scored 13 and Emily Olson had 10.
Izzy O’Rourke scored seven points for USC.
St. Clair (2-0) hosts Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Saturday.
St James Area 72, New Ulm Cathedral 49: Kaydi Anderson scored 21 points in the Saints’ nonconference victory.
Jaelyn Haler added 10 points for the Saints.
Sarah Mohegan led Cathedral (1-1) with 20 points.
St James (2-0) plays against Martin County West on Friday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 60, Schaeffer Academy 52: Abbie Theusch scored 24 points as the Knights picked up a nonconference victory.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons plays at LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday.
Boys basketball
Le Sueur-Henderson 65, Hope Academy 63: Dominic Drent scored 31 points as the Giants opened the season with a nonconference victory at Le Sueur.
Drent had four 3-pointers and made 7 of 11 free throws.
Caleb Hoilien scored 45 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Hope Academy.
LSH plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday.
