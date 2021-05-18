MANKATO — Logan Carlson struck out seven and allowed four hits and one earned run in six innings as Mankato Loyola defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 5-3 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday at Mueller Park.
Mason Stoffel was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Caleb Fogal had two hits, including a triple.
Caleb Carlovsky was 2 for 4 with an RBI for MVL.
Mankato East 4, Rochester John Marshall 3: Gus Gartzke had an RBI single in the sixth inning, then scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the Big Nine game at Rochester.
Jacob Eggert pitched the first five innings, but Jared Grams was the winner with two scoreless innings of relief. Grams and Kyle Bridger each had two hits.
East hosts Rochester Century on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Ryan Hansen pitched a four-hitter, allowing two walks with 10 strikeouts, as the Bulldogs won the nonconference game at Waterville.
Blake Cowdin and Ethan Winters each had two hits and two RBIs.
Softball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 13, Madelia 8: Samantha Dalueg and Grace Rich each had three hits and three RBIs as the Chargers won the nonconference game.
Haley Ditch was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Becca Kuck was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
For Madelia, Jada Taylor had three RBIs, and Ashlynn Sweet and Audrey Zaleski each drive in two runs.
Madelia (9-7) plays May 27 at Mountain Lake.
Belle Plaine 4, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3: Olivia Harazin drove in two runs in the Knights' first loss of the season at Belle Plaine.
Jacie Schultz pitched six innings, striking out 11, and she had an RBI. Avery Voges was 3 for 4.
LCWM (14-1) plays at Cleveland on Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11, Medford 10: Izzy Rider and Dani Gerdts each had three hits for the Bulldogs in a Gopher game.
Hallie Wheelock had two doubles, and Ragen Berndt, Gracie Bhulm and Ali Olson also had two hits.
Tennis
Luverne 4, St. James Area 3: The Saints' No. 3 doubles team of Juan Castaneda and Adan Rodriguez won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Big South Conference match.
The Saints also got singles wins from Preston Wegner (7-5, 6-0) and Brennan Kern (7-6, 6-3).
Waseca 5, Lake City 2: Oliver Rohwer won 7-6 (1), 6-1 at No. 4 singles to highlight Waseca's nonconference win at home.
Waseca has won six of its last nine matches.
Charlie Huttemier (6-0, 6-1) and Dahminik Deutsch (6-1, 6-0) also won singles matches for Waseca.
In doubles, Ben Diedrich and Earl Hansen won 6-2, 6-0, and Jacari Jellum and Tyler Jellum won 7-5, 6-3.
Waseca (7-11) plays at New Prague on Thursday.
