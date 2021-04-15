The Free Press
MANKATO — Madie Clarke pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts, as Mankato East defeated Owatonna 10-2 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Thursday at Thomas Park.
Tayler Swalve had three hits, including a two-run triple and RBI double. Destiny Reasner had two hits and two RBIs, and Tiegan Richards added two hits and an RBI.
East (3-0) plays a doubleheader at Winona on Saturday.
Mankato West 19, Marshall 0, 4 innings: Breck Carlson had four hits and five RBIs to help the Scarlets win the nonconference game at the West field.
Lauryn Douglas had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Calie Schumann added two hits and an RBI. Bri Stoltzman had three RBIs.
Abbi Stierlen pitched three innings to get the win, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.
West (2-0) hosts a tournament Saturday at Caswell Park, starting at 11 a.m.
Maple River 17, Medford 1: Annabelle Birr pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits, as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game.
She also had two hits and five RBIs. Olivia Pheffer was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Gabby Drews had three hits.
Maple River (1-0) plays Friday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 17, Blooming Prairie 1, 5 innings: Emma Woratschka had three hits and drove in five runs as the Bucs opened the season with a Gopher road win.
Brielle Bartelt was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, and Lindsay Condon and Jenessa Baumgarten each had two RBIs.
Gloria Cortez was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
WEM (1-0) hosts Medford on Monday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 21, Sibley East 1, 4 innings: Zoe Thomson had four hits, including two home runs, and four RBIs as the Giants won the Minnesota River Conference game at Arlington.
Chloe Brandt had three hits and six RBIs, and Rhyan Fritz had two hits and four RBIs. Brandt was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts.
LSH (1-0) plays a doubleheader against Tri-City United on Tuesday at Henderson.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 8, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Emily Weiss was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as St. Mary’s won the Tomahawk Conference game.
Morgan Paulsen had two hits for MVL.
Belle Plaine 3, Tri-City United 1: Payton Singleton had TCU’s only hit in the Minnesota River Conference loss.
Nikaija Young had the Titans’ RBI. Ellaina Novak allowed two earned runs on seven hits.
Madelia 8, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 7: Addie Ahern had four hits as Madelia claimed the Valley Conference victory.
Audrey Zaleski had a hit and two RBIs. Corban Tatro was the winning pitcher.
Madelia (1-0) plays in the Nicollet tournament Saturday.
Baseball
Mankato West 9, Marshall 0: Tanner Shumski pitched a three-hitter, striking out 10, as the Scarlets won the nonconference road game.
Shumski threw 75 pitches, 59 of which were strikes. Shumski, Lou Magers, Ryan Haley, Wyant Fowlds and Luke Johnson each had a hit.
West (3-0) plays at St. Peter on Tuesday.
Owatonna 7, Mankato East 5: The Cougars made four errors in the Big Nine loss at Owatonna.
Jared Grams had a hit and three RBIs, and Kyle Bridger was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
East (1-1) hosts a doubleheader with Winona on Saturday.
St. Peter 2, Waseca 1: Vinnie Guappone’s sacrifice fly scored Jake Rimstad with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Big South Conference game at St. Peter.
Rimstad was the winning pitcher in relief.
Zach Hoehn had an RBI double for Waseca.
St. Peter (3-1) plays at Jordan on Friday.
Maple River 5, Medford 3: Isaiah Anderson was the winning pitcher with four innings of scoreless relief for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference game.
Max Nelson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Maple River (2-0) hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday at Minnesota Lake.
Madelia 11, Nicollet 1, 5 innings: Dylan Grev struck out eight in a complete game in the Valley Conference game.
Carter Florez was 3 for 3, and Garrett Reed was 2 for 2 with a double.
Madelia (1-2, 1-0) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 26, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6, 5 innings: Bryer Larson had a two-run double for the Knights in a nonconference loss.
Andrew Lange and Mike McCue each had an RBI single.
LCWM (0-3) hosts United South Central on Friday.
United South Central 11, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3: Zale Bushlack had two hits and four RBIs as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Colten Quade and Ian Crawford each had two hits. Crawford was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits in five innings.
USC (2-0) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday.
Sibley East 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 1: Luke Schmidt was the winning pitcher, and he also had two hits in the Minnesota River Conference game at Gaylord.
Hunter Stearns had a two-run double, and Caleb Dose added an RBI triple.
Sibley East (3-0, 2-0 in MRC) plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Friday at Gaylord.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6, 8 innings: Leyton Brau scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice for the Tomahawk Conference victory at New Ulm.
Josh Giefer had tied the game with a two-run single in the sixth inning. Brau was the winning pitcher in relief.
MVL (3-0) plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Tuesday at Fairfax.
Tennis
St. James Area 6, Redwood Valley 1: Marco Hernandez, Preston Wegner and Brenna Kern each won singles victories for the Saints in a Big South Conference match.
James Gutierrez and Rodolfo Arreola won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Waseca 4, Fairmont 3: Luke Osweiler and Dominic Grunzke won 6-3, 7-6 (5) at No. 1 doubles to provide the winning margin for Waseca in the Big South match.
Charlie Huttemier also won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
Waseca (1-0) will compete in the Pine City Quad on Saturday.
Golf
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart quadrangular: Mavrick Winkelmann had the low round of 33 as Springfield won the meet at Oakdale Golf Club.
Springfield had a team score of 171.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran placed fourth at 233. Ben Pearson shot a 47.
In the girls meet, MVL’s Nadine Clobes was the medalist at 46, with teammate Abbie Riederer at 47.
Madelia triangular: Hunter Schmidt shot a 39 to help Martin County West win the Valley Conference triangular at Madelia.
MCW’s team score was 205, followed by Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet at 208 and Madelia at 213.
LCWMN’s Charlie Gengler was runner-up at 46.
Madelia’s Savannah Wyman was the girls medalist at 53.
