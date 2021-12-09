The Free Press
NORTHFIELD — Mekhi Collins finished with 19 points as the Mankato West boys basketball team beat Northfield 54-50 in its season-opener Thursday.
Aidan Corbett added 13 points for the Scarlets, and Trey Satre scored 10 points. Louis Magers had nine points.
The Scarlets (1-0) host Winona Saturday.
Mankato East 76, St. Peter 52: B.J. Omot had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars in the nonconference home victory.
Jack Pemble finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Puolrah Gong added 11 points.
Mankato Loyola 76, New Ulm Cathedral 50: Lawson Godfrey finished with 29 points, five steals and five rebounds for the Crusaders in the road win.
Kolton Kunz added 20 points and six assists for Loyola, while Jake Sizer had 13 points and five rebounds. Josh Kann had eight points and seven rebounds.
Loyola (3-0) plays Tuesday against Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC.
Waseca 75, Medford 52: Elijah Breck finished with 20 points for the Bluejays in the road win.
Parker Link scored 13 points for Waseca, and Jack Schumacher added 11 points.
Waseca plays Redwood Valley Saturday.
St. James Area 72, Edgerton 39: Hayden Jones finished with 19 points for the Saints in the home victory.
Alex Streseman and Bennett Flohrs each scored 13 points for St. James.
Blue Earth Area 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61: Ashton Lloyd finished with 26 points and 21 rebounds for the Bucs in the nonconference road win.
Gabriel Torres added 17 points and seven assists for BEA, while Abram Kokos added 16 points.
Ben Pearson led the Chargers with 17 points.
New Ulm 60, Fairmont 56: James Osborne scored 25 points for the Eagles in the road win.
Colton Benson and Zander Fischer each finished with nine points for New Ulm.
The Eagles (2-0) play Worthington Saturday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 91, Nicollet: 62: Colton Thomsen finished with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Raiders in the road loss.
Cody Strunk added 12 points for Nicollet, while Grant Bruns had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 84, Sibley East 63: Landon Dimler finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bulldogs in the road win.
Memphis James scored 17 for JWP, and Cole Schlueter had 13 points.
JWP (2-0) will host Waseca Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Schaeffer Academy 61, Mankato Loyola 55: Sammy Kann led the Crusaders with 24 points in the road loss.
Maddie Huiras added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Loyola.
St. Peter 63, Simley 35: Annika Southworth finished with 23 points for the Saints in the road win.
Rhyan Holmgren scored 16 points, while Josie Wiebusch added nine points and four steals.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Nicollet 56: Hayley Selby finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Raiders in the road loss.
Marah Hulke added nine points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, and Josi Hansen had nine points and four steals.
For St. Mary’s, Madison Mathiowetz scored 46.
Nicollet (1-3) plays Monday at St. James.
Waseca 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 19: Alison Olson led the Bulldogs with six points in the home loss.
Alexis Dahlberg added four points for JWP.
Hockey
Mankato East boys 8, Austin 0: Landon Metcalfe finished with two goals and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win.
Christian Theuninck, Andrew Sorbo, Andrew Bastian, Austin Arnoldy and Parker Anthony also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 54-6.
Minnesota River girls 5, Waseca 0: No stats were available for this game.
Wrestling
Mankato West 72, Winona-Cotter 10: Caden Truebenbach (126), Shafer Ehmke (132), Stihl Koberoski (145), Damian Riewe (170) and Kaden Valimont (182) each won by fall for the Scarlets in Wells
East goes 1-2: The Cougars’ Brian Thilges went 3-0 with a pin as East had three matches at Wells.
East beat St. Clair/Loyola 45-22. The Cougars lost to Maple River/USC 63-18, and New Ulm Area 42-36.
Swimming
Rochester Century 93, Mankato West 84: Mankato West’s Charlie Simpson won both the 100-yard butterfly (57.59) and the 50 freestyle (22.95) for the Scarlets in the Big Nine home meet.
Simpson was also part of West’s winning 400 freestyle relay (3:43.76) and 200 medley (1:146.40). Jason Taylor and Ethan Bartell were also on each of those two relays.
The Scarlets’ Sullivan Jacobs won the 100 backstroke at 1:09.14.
