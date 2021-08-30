The Free Press
MANKATO — Mohamed Yusuf finished with two goals and an assist for the Mankato East boys soccer team as the Cougars picked up a 7-0 Big Nine Conference home victory over Red Wing Monday.
Sam Thom finished with two assists, and Anwar Ali Abdulla had a goal and an assist.
Owen Quist made three saves for the Cougars to record the shutout.
East (1-1) plays Tuesday at Mound Westonka.
Mankato East girls 5, Red Wing 2: Sammy Prybylla had a goal and two assists for the Cougars in their Big Nine road win over the Wingers.
Daevya Gagnon finished with two goals for the Cougars, while Ella Huettl had two assists.
Shots on goal favored East 17-11. Izzy Schott finished with nine saves.
The Cougars (2-0) play Tuesday at Delano.
Tennis
St. James 7, New Ulm 0: Jaelyn Haler won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Saints in their road victory.
Eva Romsdahl and Maya Kulseth also won in straight sets at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. At No. 2 singles, Sailor Mohlenbrock won 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.
Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for St. James.
St. Peter 4, Le Sueur-Henderson 3: The Saints won two of three doubles matches to down the Giants in the road match.
St. Peter’s Josie Wiebusch and Macy Weller won 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles.
Chloe Brandt and Darbi Dunning won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively for LSH.
For St. Peter, Annika Southworth won at No. 2 singles, and Madison Kamm won at No. 4 singles.
Blue Earth Area 6, Redwood Valley 1: The Bucs’ Marissa Benz won 6-3, 2-0 at No. 1 singles.
Addison Armstrong and Carol Schrader won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively for the Bucs.
At No. 1 doubles, Kylie Rosenau and Grace Hanson won 6-0, 6-2 for BEA.
Volleyball
St Clair 3, Maple River 0: Madison Welborn finished with nine kills for the Cyclones in their home victory. Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-17.
Madison Daly added seven kills for St. Clair, and Caroline Schimek finished with 20 assists.
Mountain Lake 3 Area, Madelia 2: Corban Tatro finished with 14 kills and eight digs for the Blackhawks in their home loss.
Scores were 21-25, 25-16, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12.
Brooke Lensing finished with 11 kills, and Dora Facundo added 18 digs.
Madelia (0-2) plays Thursday at Cedar Mountain.
