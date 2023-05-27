The Free Press
ST. PETER — Mankato East’s Madden Vanderwerf and Quinn Kelly won a pair of doubles match Saturday in the Section 2AA boys tennis tournament at Gustavus Adolphus’ Swanson Tennis Center.
After getting a bye in the first round, Vanderwerf and Kelly, the No. 1 seed in the South Subsection, defeated Jack Deegan and Abhay Inampudi of Shakopee 6-0, 6-1. The East duo then took down Sam Gerisch and Desmond Johnson of Mankato West 6-2, 6-2.
Gersich and Johnson had defeated Oziel Briones and Victor Bu of Worthington 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then eliminated Jake Artang and Ian Hansen of Prior Lake 6-1, 7-5.
East’s Kaleb Kim and Guillaume Bibbee won their first match 6-3, 6-2 before losing. New Ulm’s Ben Brownfield and Thomas Schwartz also won a match.
West’s Brian Lewis and Sebastian Hoehn and New Ulm’s Maverick Johnson all won a singles match before getting eliminated.
Wanderwerf and Kelly will face Jaden Hoffman and Varin Tangeti of Eden Prairie in the section semifinals Tuesday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Softball
Cleveland 7, Nicollet 5: Leah Bode and Izzy Torgerson each had two RBIs for Nicollet in a Section 2A loss at Caswell Park.
Sam Kettner had two hits and scored three runs. Bode pitched six innings and took the loss.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial splits: The Knights were eliminated at the Section 2AA tournament at Caswell Park, defeating Tri-City United 6-2 before losing to Belle Plane 6-5.
Against TCU, Olivia Harazin had three doubles, and Gillian Hanson hit a home run. Nettie Parson got the win, pitching five innings in relief.
Grace Thorson and Addie Ahern hit home runs in the loss to Belle Plaine. Rilee Penkert had three hits.
Avery Voges pitched a complete game.
