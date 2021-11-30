The Free Press
MANKATO — Kailey Newton finished with a goal and an assist for the Mankato East girls hockey team in a 3-1 Big Nine Conference victory over Austin Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Christine Kim and Jaden Hague also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 26-23. Anna Rader made 22 saves in goal for the Cougars.
East (3-2) plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 5, Mound Westonka 3: Christian Theuninck scored two goals for the Cougars in a 5-3 nonconference victory at All Seasons Arena.
Parker Anthony had a goal and an assist for the Cougars, and Shae Gavin and Aiden Prochaska also scored.
Shots on goal favored Mound 28-21. Caelin Brueske made 18 saves for the Cougars.
East/Loyola (1-2) plays Friday at Rochester Century.
Waconia 9, Mankato West girls 2: Lexi Reddy and Delany Giesen each scored for the Scarlets in a nonconference road loss.
Shots favored Waconia 38-25.
The Scarlets (2-2) host Rochester Century Thursday.
Girls basketball
Mankato Loyola 53, Immanuel Lutheran 17: Sammy Kann finished with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Crusaders in the road win.
Gabby Bemmels added 15 points and five rebounds, while Rachel Ammann had 10 points, eight steals and seven rebounds.
Loyola (1-0) will host United Christian Academy Friday.
St. James Area 51, Maple River 50: Madelyn Malmgren finished with 24 points for the Saints in the nonconference road win.
Taylor Sodeman added 12 points for the Saints.
For Maple River, Lexi Thomas scored 21 points. Claire McGregor finished with 19 points, eight assists and five steals.
The Eagles (0-1) play Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Cleveland 48, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 25: The Clippers won the Valley Conference home game.
No individual stats were available.
Nicollet 75, St. Clair 63: Marah Hulke finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Raiders in the Valley road win.
Hayley Selby added 20 points and 16 rebounds, while Brooklyn Bode scored 15.
The Cyclones’ Kayli Hinze finished with 23 points.
Nicollet (1-0) will host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Martin County West 61: Olivia Harazin finished with 27 points for the Knights in the overtime road win.
Lauren Cooper added 17 points for LCWM.
The Knights (1-0) host Madelia Monday.
