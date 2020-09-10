The Free Press
MANKATO — Ella Huettl scored four goals as Mankato East defeated Owatonna 6-1 in a Big Nine Conference game Thursday at Caswell North.
Sammy Prybylla and Kenzie Keller each had a goal and assist, and Julia Fischer made two assists. Megan Geraets also had an assist.
Izzy Schott made 13 saves for East, which had 17 shots on goal.
East (4-0) plays Rochester Century on Saturday at Bethany Lutheran.
Owatonna 3, Mankato East boys 0: Owatonna scored three goals in the second half to win the Big Nine match at Owatonna.
Calin Jacobs made eight saves for the Cougars, who has three shots on goal.
East (2-1-1) plays Saturday at Northfield.
Rochester Century 4, Mankato West girls 2: Century scored two goals in the first five minutes and won the Big Nine game at Rochester.
West scored both of its goals in the final 14 minutes. Julia Schumacher and Erin Peters had the West goals.
Bri Stoltzman made three saves. West had three shots on goal.
West (2-2) plays Tuesday at Austin.
Girls tennis
Mankato West 7, Austin 0: Hannah Snyder-Hansen and Ella Betters won 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 3 doubles as the Scarlets won the Big Nine match at the West courts.
Lauryn Douglas (6-0, 6-1), Payton Douglas (6-0, 6-1), McKenna Schreiber (7-5, 6-3) and Natalie Zarn (6-1, 6-4) each won singles matches.
The No. 1 doubles team of Elli Kim and Anna Egeland won 6-1, 6-3, as the No. 2 team of Julia Ulman and Lillian Schmidt won 6-2, 6-1.
Blue Earth Area 5, Fairmont 2: The No. 1 doubles team of McKenna Dutton and Kylie Rosenau won 3-6, 6-2 6-4 in the Bucs’ Big South Conference win at Blue Earth.
Cali Beyer and Olivia Dutton win 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Tea Armstrong (6-2, 6-3), Addison Armstrong (6-0, 6-0) and Arika Howard (6-0, 6-0) each won singles matches for the Bucs.
St. Peter 6, New Ulm 1: Amelia Hildebrandt won 7-6 (1), 6-3 at No. 1 singles to help the unbeaten Saints win the Big South match.
Annika Southworth (6-3, 6-0) and Maddie Kamm (7-6 (6), 6-3) also won singles matches for St. Peter.
The Saints’ No. 1 doubles team of Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer won 6-2, 6-0. The No. 2 team of Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek won 6-1, 6-3, as did the No. 3 team of Molly Voeltz and Raina Roemhildt (6-1, 6-3).
St. James Area 5, Pipestone 2: The No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the Big South match.
The No. 3 doubles team of Sofia Solorzano and Emma Anderson won 6-2, 6-2.
Ellie Becker (6-1, 6-1), Jaelyn Haler (6-0, 6-1) and Mya Hanson (6-0, 6-0) each won singles matches for the Saints.
Waseca 6, River Valley 1: CeCe Huttemier won 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-4 at No. 1 singles for the Bluejays at Sleepy Eye.
Sarah Robbins (6-3, 6-1), Hannah Berndt (6-1, 6-0) and Brooke Hayes (6-1, 6-1) also won singles matches.
In doubles, Tanika Johnson and Emily Farley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, and Grace Lapides and Jewel Paulson won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.
Le Sueur-Henderson 6, Tri-City United 1: Makenna Reinhardt’s 7-5, 6-4 victory was a highlight in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference victory at Le Sueur.
Greta Nesbit (6-0, 6-0), Chloe Brandt (6-1, 6-2) and Morgan Jones (6-0, 6-1) also won singles matches for LSH (6-0, 2-0 in MRC).
The Giants’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz won 7-5, 6-2, as did the No. 2 team of Halle Bemmels and Darbi Dunning (6-3, 6-0).
TCU’s victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Allie Schley and Savannah Squires won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
United South Central 5, Maple River 2: The Rebels won a pair of three-setters in doubles to win the Gopher Conference match.
USC’s No.1 team of Macy Zebro and Maya Zebro won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and the No. 3 team of Issabella O’Rourke and Hanna Olson won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Maple River’s winners were Olivia Pfeffer (6-2, 6-1) at No. 1 singles and Ally Mersman at No. 3 singles (6-0, 4-6, 6-3).
Cross country
Mankato East boys 22, Rochester Mayo 36, Rochester John Marshall 80: Andrew Johnson was the winner by more than a minute, helping the Cougars win the Big Nine triangular at Rochester.
Johnson finished in 16:15.2, with teammate Calvin Moeller in second at 17:24.4. Isaiah Anderson was fifth in 17:53.1, with Luke Scholtes in sixth at 18:03.4 and Konner Akey in eighth at 18:42.7.
Mankato East girls 20, Rochester Mayo 54, Rochester John Marshall 67: The Cougars had five runners finish within 15 seconds of each other to win the Big Nine meet at Rochester.
Olivia Beschorner finished second in 21:23.3, followed by Lauren Henkels in third at 21:24.9, Randi Baier in fourth at 21:25.9, Ava Matejcek in fifth in 21:36.6 and Megan Friedrichs in sixth at 21:37.7.
Rochester Century boys 22, Northfield 49, Mankato West 66: Will Simmons took seventh in 17:44.3 as the Scarlets competed in the Big Nine meet at Rochester.
Carson Deichman placed 13th in 18:23.4, followed by Silas Simpson in 19th in 19:04.7, Timothy Cain in 20th in 19:15.7 and Kallen Femrite in 22nd in 20:00.1.
Rochester Century girls 34, Northfield 34, Mankato West 61: The Scarlets had a pair of top-six performances in the Big Nine meet at Rochester.
Chloe Aanenson finished fourth in 20:42.3, and Nicole Swanson placed sixth in 20:59.8. Teresa Kiewiet took 17th in 22:33.7, with Katie Swanson in 18th in 22:35.2 and Aspen Clarksean in 19th in 22:36.2.
Girls swimming
Marshall 108, St. Peter 78: Hannah Denzer won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.67 for St. Peeter in the Big South meet at Marshall.
St. Peter’s Shelby Graft placed first in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.76, and Jaiden Landsom won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.97.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.