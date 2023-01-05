The Free Press
MANKATO — Peyton Stevermer led the Mankato East girls basketball team with 20 points and four assists in a 59-34 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester John Marshall Thursday night at the East gym.
Macy Birkholz had 18 points and three steals for East, and Ellie Edberg added nine points and five steals.
East (4-4, 4-3 in Big Nine) plays Saturday at Faribault
Maple River 57, Le Sueur-Henderson 41: Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 22 points in a nonconference win over the Giants.
Lexi Thomas added 16 points for Maple River.
For LSH, Madison Wilbright led the way with 15 points.
Maple River (6-3, 4-0 in Gopher) will play New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53, Mankato Loyola 33: Katie Olson finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs in their victory.
Faith Olson scored 12 points, while Presley James added 10 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, St. Clair 48: Claire Bohlen finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bucs in a victory over the Cyclones.
Alayna Atherton had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucs, and Tianna Pope also scored 10 points.
Steph Cink led St. Clair with 12 points.
WEM (5-4, 2-1 in Gopher) will host St. James Monday.
Madelia 50, Immanuel Lutheran 26: Victoria Hemmingson finished with 21 points for the Blackhawks in the nonconference win.
Ollie Glover added six points, seven steals and six rebounds for Madelia, while Alicia Lugo scored eight points.
The Blackhawks (2-6) host Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman Saturday.
Boys basketball
Mankato Loyola 86, Cleveland 31: Jake Sizer finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Lawson Godfrey finished with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Crusaders, while Simon Morgan had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Loyola (8-2) plays Saturday against Spring Grove in the Southern Minnesota Breakdown Showcase at Byron.
Waseca 92, Medford 63: Damarius Russell led the Bluejays with 18 points in a Big South Conference win.
Laird Keeton and Carson Ohnstad each scored 17 points for Waseca.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 72, Madelia 43: Zack Wells led the Knights with 22 points in a Valley Conference win at Madelia.
For the Blackhawks, Josiah DeMarius and Hayden Jones each scored 12 points.
The Knights will host Blue Earth Area Saturday.
Madelia will host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62, Blue Earth Area 54: Daulton Bauer led the Bulldogs with 14 points in the victory.
Memphis James scored 13 points for JWP.
The Bulldogs (5-3) play Friday at United South Central.
