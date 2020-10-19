The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola’s Kaylee Sivertsen took first place in the 100-yard freestyle at the virtual Big Nine Conference girls swimming and diving meet, which was competed over the last four days at various pools.
Sivertsen, a senior, finished the 100 freestyle in 54.41. She also took fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.35.
Teammate Maddie Hogue finished fourth in the 100 backstroke, breaking the school record with a time of 1:01.86. She also was second in the 50 freestyle in 25.39.
Grace Busch, Eve Anderson, Sivertsen and Hogue placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.50.
Avery Schuh, Busch, Sivertsen and Hogue placed third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.81.
For West, Olivia Leonard placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.48 and third in the 200 individual medley in 2:5.34.
Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Ella Lee and Annika Younge took fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:56.03
Sophia Leonard, Annika Younge, Olivia Leonard and Lucy Vogt finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.74.
East/Loyola and West will compete in the section meet Thursday and Friday. The diving will be held Thursday at Mankato East with all 10 schools participating.
The rest of the section meet will be held in a virtual competition Friday in small groups at three sites: Faribault, Simley and Austin. East/Loyola and West will compete at Faribault.
Each team will be limited to 22 swimmers at the section meet.
Volleyball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Maple River 0: Toryn Richards collected 18 kills to lead the Bucs to a 25-6, 25-11, 25-8 victory in a Gopher Conference match at Mapleton.
Richards also had nine digs and four ace serves. Kylie Pittmann added 12 kills, and Ellie Ready made 23 assists.
