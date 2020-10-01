FARIBAULT — The Mankato East girls tennis team took three of four singles matches in a 5-2 Big Nine win over Faribault Thursday.
Kezia Kim won at No. 1 7-5, 6-2. Lizzy Boerboom and Grace Morgan also got singles wins for the Cougars.
The East pairing of Kamy Bartolo and Arissa Leddy won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, Emma Riebel and Abbie Bentson won 6-0, 6-1.
St. James Area 4, Blue Earth Area 3: Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler won singles matches for the Saints in the Big South victory.
Becker won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1, while Haler won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
For BEA, Arika Howard and Addison Armstrong got singles wins.
Cross Country
Loyola/Cleveland girls 19, Madelia/Truman/GHEC 44: Lyndsey Wangsness was the medalist for the Crusaders at 23:06 at a dual in Madelia.
Molly Koester (23:56) was third for Loyola/Cleveland, while Kathryn Huisken (24:11) was fourth.
Loyola/Cleveland boys 28, Madelia/Truman/GHEC 29: Tyler Erickson won the road meet at 18:03 for Loyola/Cleveland.
James Younge (19:18) was fourth for the Crusaders. Jorden Rossow (20:15) finished third for the Crusaders and sixth overall.
