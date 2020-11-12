MANKATO -- Mankato East rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 victory over Rochester Century in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Thursday at the East gym.
Individual stats were not available.
East plays at Owatonna on Saturday.
Mankato West 3, Austin 0: Mattea Burmeister had six kills and six blocks as the Scarlets won 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 in a Big Nine match at Austin.
Abbi Stierlen made 15 digs, and Allison Banse had 11 digs. Grace Banse added six kills, with Megan Meyer getting four kills. Genesis Jackson had 17 assists.
West (5-2) hosts Albert Lea on Saturday.
St. Clair 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Caroline Schimek made 32 assists in the Cyclones' 25-10, 25-21, 25-12 win in a Valley Conference match at Fitzgerald gym.
Maddy Lynch had 10 kills, and Lily Sonnek served five aces.
St. Clair (5-4) hosts Cleveland on Friday.
Madelia 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 2: Naomi Haedt had 41 assists as Madelia rallied for the 23-25, 16-25, 28-26, 25-17, 15-12 Valley victory.
Brooke Lensing had 16 kills, and Danikia Elsenmenger had eight kills, four blocks and five service aces. Dora Facudo made 20 digs, and Malia Schawanke had 17 digs.
Madelia hosts Nicollet on Friday.
Cleveland 3, Martin County West 0: Emily Kern had 12 digs, four blocks and four service aces in the Clippers' 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 win in a Valley match.
Halle McCabe had nine kills and served four aces. Emma Sweere added 14 digs, and Taylin Gosch had 30 assists.
Cleveland (7-1) plays at St. Clair on Friday.
Alden-Conger 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Lakesha Carter made eight kills in the Knights' 25-11, 25-12, 25-20 loss in a Valley match at Lake Crystal.
Lilli Graupman served three aces and made 10 digs, and Lauren Kuebler had 15 digs.
LCWM (4-5) plays against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Friday at Northrop.
New Ulm 3, St. James Area 0: Natalie Yackley made 28 assists as the Eagles won the Big South Conference match 25-21, 25-21, 25-16.
Madalyn O'Connor had 11 kills, and Riley Melby added nine kills. Laura Bertrang made six kills and two blocks.
New Ulm (5-1, 5-0 in Big South) plays at home Friday against Waseca.
Fairmont 3, St. Peter 0: Grace Remmert had seven kills and 13 assists in the Saints' Big South loss at Fairmont. Scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-18.
McKenna Vanzee served three aces and made nine digs, and Abby Haggenmiller had 12 assists.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Maple River 0: Kylie Pittmann had 10 kills and served seven aces as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference match 25-13, 25-12, 25-4 at Waterville.
Toryn Richards had 13 kills, and Alex Heuss made nine kills. Ellie Ready had 28 assists.
WEM (9-0) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Medford 3, United South Central 0: Josie Schumann had six kills and six blocks, but the Rebels lost 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 in a Gopher match at Medford.
Sam Swanson added eight assists.
USC (2-4) plays Saturday at home against Glenville-Emmons.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 2: Abby Riederer had 20 kills and 14 digs as the Chargers lost the Tomahawk Conference match at home. Scores were 25-21, 28-26, 19-25, 22-25, 17-15.
Samantha Dalueg had 24 assists, and Kaylee Hunter had 20 assists and nine digs. Ella Schlei had 13 kills and four blocks, and Lili Mohror had 11 kills, three blocks and three ace serves.
MVL (3-7, 2-2 in Tomahawk) plays at home Tuesday against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
