NEW RICHLAND — Jackson Buboltz (106), Brian Thilges (182), and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) each went 3-0 for the Mankato East wrestling team in a road quad.
East went 2-1 as a team, beating Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 54-24 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 48-30. The Cougars lost to Maple River/United South Central 59-13.
Jackson Stensrud (113), Bennett Blom (126), Tyler Thilges (145) and Max Morgan (170) each went 2-0 on the day for the Cougars.
For Maple River/USC, Wyatt Walters (113), Kolt Bullerman (120), Braxton Simon (126), Boden Simon (132), Byron Getchell (145), Konner Harpestad (152), Ethan Evenson (160), Cooper Ochsendorf (170) and Thayne Decker (220) each won three times.
Maple River/USC went 3-0.
NRHEG beat LCWM 39-30, but fell to Maple River/USC and Mankato East.
Girls basketball
St. Clair 69, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 63: Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 27 points in the nonconference home victory.
Steph Cink added 18 points for St. Clair, and Brooklin Hinze scored 14 points.
For NRHEG, Erin Jacobson led the way with 21 points. Sophie Stork and Faith Nielsen each finished with 16 points.
St. Clair (4-3) plays in the Southwest Minnesota State Classic Dec. 28-29.
NRHEG (7-1) plays in the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial holiday tourney Dec. 28-29.
Hayfield 62, Maple River 55: Claire McGregor led the Eagles with 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Gopher Conference road loss.
Krystal Ulrich scored 13 points for the Eagles, and Ryann Klammer had 10 points. Maya Doyen added 11 rebounds.
Maple River (4-2, 3-1 in Gopher) plays in the Winona State tournament Monday.
Waseca 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41: Kloe Wadd finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays in the nonconference road win.
For WEM, Alyana Atherton scored 14 points and Kylie LaFrance 13.
Boys basketball
Waseca 51, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44: Elijah Breck led the Bluejays with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the nonconference road victory.
Shaun Hulscher added 17 points for Waseca.
The Bluejays (4-3) play in the Winona State tourney next week.
Immanuel Lutheran 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51: Jaxon Libby finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Trojans in the victory.
Jayme Kranz added 14 points for Immanuel.
Hockey
Rochester Century 4, Mankato West/St. Clair/Mankato Loyola girls 3: Trinity Jackson finished with a goal and two assists for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference loss at All Seasons Arena.
Emily Bloemke finished with a goal and an assist for West, while Caitlin Hvinden also scored.
Shots on goal favored West 47-27. Alayna Smith made 23 saves for the Scarlets.
Mankato East girls 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3: McKenzie Keller had a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the nonconference road win.
Ava Tibodeau, Morgan Evans and Jess Eykyn also scored for the Cougars.
Shots favored LDC 29-22. Anna Rader made 26 saves for East.
