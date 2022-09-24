The Free Press
MANKATO — Jackson Froderman tied a team record with four touchdowns as the Mankato West football team defeated Rochester Century 49-0 Saturday afternoon at Todnem Field.
The Scarlets had 387 yards of offense, with 201 yards rushing. Century had 43 yards of offense, with minus-38 yards rushing.
Froderman rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass.
Bart McAninch was 18 of 24 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Williams and Jalen Smith had touchdown receptions.
Elijan Bollman also had a rushing TD.
Trenton Fontaine led the defense with three sacks and a fumble recovery. Elijah Green made two interceptions.
West (4-0) plays at Rochester Mayo on Friday.
St. Clair/Loyola 28, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 14: Brandon Meng rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns, including a 96-yard clincher in the final minutes of Saturday’s victory at New Richland.
Jake Sizer passed for 164 yards and rushed for a touchdown. Caleb Mathiowetz made seven receptions for 112 yards.
Simon Morgan and Brandon Karels each had four tackles and an assist for the Spartans (4-0).
Andrew Phillips rushed for two touchdowns for NRHEG.
Girls tennis
Mankato East splits: Sam Williams and Syd Jacobs each won twice in straight sets as the Cougars split a pair of nonconference matches at Waconia, losing 4-3 to Jordan and winning 4-3 against Waconia.
The No. 3 doubles team of Baylee Knott and Maddy Riebel won 6-2, 6-3 against Jordan.
In the victory against Waconia, Tiegen Richards won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Peyton Stevermer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
St. James Area tournament: Eva Romsdahl won three matches, including a three-setter, as the Saints defeated Redwood Valley 6-1, River Valley 7-0 and United South Central 7-0.
The rest of the matches were won in straight sets.
Soccer
Marshall boys 5, New Ulm 0: Ethan Goff made 11 saves for the Eagles in a Big South Conference game at New Ulm.
New Ulm had four shots on goal.
St. Peter girls 1, Jordan 0: Adrianna Bixby scored the only goal in the Saints’ nonconference win.
Sam Madden had the assist.
St. Peter plays Monday against Mankato West.
Volleyball
Minnesota Class AA Showcase: Claire Bohlen made 39 kills and 45 digs as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown went 1-4 at the tournament.
The Bucs defeated Perham and lost to New London-Spicer, Concordia Academy, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Southwest Christian.
Ashlyn Pelant had 47 assists, while Grace Baker added 33 assists. Addison Condon had 43 digs.
WEM (8-8) plays Tuesday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
