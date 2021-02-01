The Free Press
MANKATO — Lawson Godfrey scored 20 points for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team in a 73-41 Valley Conference home victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Kolton Kunz finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Loyola, while Simon Morgan had 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
For JWP, Landon Dimler led the way with 21 points.
Windom 82, St. James 48: Hayden Jones had 20 points for the Saints in a Big South Conference loss at Windom.
Alex Stresemann added 14 points for the Saints.
St. James will host New Ulm Saturday.
Madelia 66, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 58: Ethan Arndt and Ja’sean Glover each scored 22 for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference road victory.
Blake Altenburg added 17 points for Madelia.
Drew Dahl led the Knights with 20 points.
Madelia (2-4) will host Nicollet Thursday.
Belle Plaine 80, Sibley East 61: Cade Morrison led the Tigers with 29 points in a Minnesota River Conference home win.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva 30: WEM/JWP had five wrestlers win by fall in the road victory.
Lucas Morsching (132), Cody Cowdin (145), Jack Cahill (152), Jack Morsching (160) and Sam Carlson (220) each won by fall for WEM/JWP.
For NRHEG, Thor Routh (170) and Makota Misgen (285) won by fall.
