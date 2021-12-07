The Free Press
CLEVELAND — Lawson Godfrey finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team in a 78-39 Valley Conference road victory over Cleveland.
Kolton Kunz added 20 points and three steals for Loyola.
For Cleveland, Kolby Gens led the way with 11 points.
Loyola (2-0) plays at New Ulm Cathedral Thursday.
Austin 62, Mankato East 43: B.J. Omot finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
Jack Pemble added eight points and eight rebounds for East.
The Cougars host St. Peter Thursday.
New Ulm 65, Norwood Young America 58: Charlie Osborne led the Eagles with 17 points in the home victory.
Colton Benson added 14 points for New Ulm.
The Eagles (1-0) play Thursday at Fairmont.
Martin County West 48, St. Clair 27: Derrick Zeldenrust led the Cyclones with 14 points in the home loss.
St. Clair (2-1) plays Friday at Truman.
Stewartville 82, Waseca 43: Elijah Breck finished with 10 points for the Bluejays in the home loss.
Waseca plays Thursday at Medford.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 75, Madelia 49: Zack Wells finished with 18 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference home victory.
Drew Dahl scored 12 points for LCWM, while Miles Flack added 11 points.
For the Blackhawks, Ja’Sean Glover finished with 37 points and nine rebounds.
Madelia (1-1, 0-1 in Valley) will host Mountain Lake Area Thursday.
St. James 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 35: Hayden Jones led the Saints with 37 points in the nonconference road win.
Alex Streseman added 16 points for St. James.
The Saints will host Edgerton Thursday.
Nicollet 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64: Colton Thomsen led the Raiders with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the home win.
Cody Strunk scored 16 points for Nicollet, and Grant Brunz added 11 points and six rebounds.
The Raiders (1-1) will host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, United South Central 56: Landon Dimler finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs in the road victory.
Kaden Johnson scored 14 for JWP, and Cole Schlueter added 11 points.
The Bulldogs (1-0) play Thursday at Sibley East.
St. Peter 67, Blue Earth Area 59: Bennett Olson led the Saints with 21 points and seven rebounds in a Big South Conference road win.
Tate Olson scored 14 points for St. Peter, and Alexander Bosacker added 12 points.
Ashton Lloyd led Blue Earth Area with 20 points.
Wabasso 69, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53: Ben Pearson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Chargers in the home loss.
Will Kaesserman added six points and seven rebounds for the Chargers.
Girls basketball
Austin 66, Mankato West 44: Teresa Kiewiet scored 16 points for the Scarlets in the Big Nine home loss.
Annika Younge finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for West, while Landry Dubeau added eight points.
The Scarlets (2-1, 2-1 in Big Nine) play Saturday at Winona.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61, United South Central 24: Mara Richardson led the Bulldogs with 17 points in the home win.
Claire Adams added 12 points for the Bulldogs, and Alexis Dahlberg scored eight points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 77, Wabasso 39: Abbie Riederer finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Chargers in the road victory.
Mia Johnson added 18 points for MVL, and Sam Dalueg had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kaylee Hunter finished with six steals.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, Nicollet 47: Brooklyn Bode finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Raiders in a home loss.
Hayley Selby added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Nicollet.
The Raiders (1-2) host Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Thursday.
