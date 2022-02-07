The Free Press
MADELIA — Brooklin Hinze finished with 24 points for the St. Clair girls basketball team in an 89-45 Valley Conference road victory over Madelia Monday.
Steph Cink added 18 points for the Cyclones
For Madelia, Katherine DeVlaeminck led the way with 16 points. Ollie Glover scored 13.
Martin County West 68, Nicollet 65: Marah Hulke led the Raiders with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Valley road loss.
Hayley Selby finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, and Tiana Sand added 10 points and four rebounds.
Nicollet (13-9) plays Tuesday at Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Cleveland 36: Lauren Cooper scored 17 points for the Knights in the Valley road win.
Katelin Flack had 15 points for LCWM, and Olivia Harazin finished with 14 points.
The Knights (14-3) host Belle Plaine Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 54: Abbie Riederer finished with 22 points, six steals and six rebounds for the Chargers in the nonconference road win.
Mia Johnson scored 15 for MVL, and Ella Mullenbach had 14 points.
The Chargers (17-4) host Nicollet Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Madelia 63, Tri-City United 60: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 29 points and six rebounds for Madelia in a nonconference road win.
Glover grabbed the 1,000th rebound of his career in the victory.
Blake Altenburg also scored 29 points for Madelia, while Armando Zamora added eight assists and four steals.
Madelia (8-8) plays Tuesday at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
Martin County West 60, Blue Earth Area 51: Ashton Lloyd led the Bucs with 21 points and nine rebounds in the nonconference road loss.
Gabriel Torres added nine points and six rebounds for BEA.
Le Sueur-Henderson 62, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52: Grant Adams finished with 17 points for the Giants in the nonconference home win.
Gage Bishop added 14 points and nine rebounds for LSH.
For the Chargers, Cole Thompson finished with 11 points and seven assists.
Willmar 51, Immanuel Lutheran 36: Jaxon Libby scored 15 points for the Trojans in the loss.
Immanuel will host Shattuck-St. Mary’s Thursday.
Wrestling
West wins two: Joshua Allen (220) and Gannon Rosenfeld (285) each won twice for the Scarlets in a triangular at Alden-Conger.
West beat Austin 44-33, and lost to Albert Lea 66-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.