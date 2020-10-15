The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola senior Maddie Hogue broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke as the Cougars and Mankato West competed in the Big Nine Conference virtual girls swimming and diving meet Thursday at the East pool.
Hogue swan the 100 backstroke in 1:01.86. The previous record was 1:02.04, set by Megan Burrows in 2016.
The Rochester schools will be competing this weekend so the final results of the conference meet won’t be known until then. The diving is run as a separate event and will be added later.
Volleyball
Faribault 3, Mankato East 2: Lexi Karge had 13 kills and five blocks in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference road loss.
Scores were 25-12, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7.
Madie Clarke had 11 kills and four blocks for the Cougars (2-2), and Kailee Magaard had 38 assists and 16 digs. Mackenzie Schweim had 11 kills and 16 digs, and Taylor Swalve had 27 digs.
Nicollet 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Dani Freyberg made 34 assists in the Knights’ Valley Conference loss at Lake Crystal.
Scores were 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12.
Lakesha Carter had 17 kills for LCWM, and Lilly Graupman made eight kills and 18 digs. Maggie Graupman had 22 digs.
LCWM (1-1) plays Thursday at Madelia.
Cleveland 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1: Emily Kern had 22 kills as the Clippers won a Valley match at Janesville.
Halle McCabe had 14 kills, Taylin Gosch made 43 assists, and Emma Sweere had 32 digs. Zoe Porter was 29 for 31 on the service line with four aces.
Cleveland (2-1) plays at Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 0: Kylie Pittman made 12 kills to lead the Bucs to a Gopher Conference victory 25-11, 25-18, 25-17.
Toryn Richards had nine kills for WEM.
WEM (2-0) plays Monday at Maple River.
New Ulm 3, St. Peter 1: Riley Melby had 10 kills, two blocks and four ace serves as the Eagles won 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-9 in a Big South Conference home match.
Natalie Yackley was 29 of 31 serving with five aces and 30 assists, and Laura Bertrang had 10 kills and two blocks. Nicole Albrecht made 22 digs.
New Ulm (3-1, 3-0 in Big South) plays Thursday at Blue Earth Area.
Medford 3, New Richland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Raquel Fischer and Elli Baker each made four kills for the Panthers in the 25-8, 25-14, 25-12 Gopher Conference loss.
Grace Tufte made eight assists and seven digs. Cambria Nissen made 11 digs.
NRHEG plays Tuesday against Hayfield.
Springfield 3, Sleepy Eye 1: Kadence Hesse had nine kills and 12 digs in Sleepy Eye’s Tomahawk Conference loss at Springfield.
Scores were 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13.
Morgan Hoffman added six kills for Sleepy Eye (1-3, 0-1 in Tomahawk).
Football
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 26, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 20: NRHEG made the final defensive stop at the 1-yard line to preserve the road victory.
Andrew Phillips’ 13-yard touchdown run put NRHEG ahead 26-20 with 1:58 to play. Phillips, who rushed for 102 yards, also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Kordell Schlaak threw two touchdown passes to Bo Budach, covering 73 and 22 yards.
Schlaak was 13 of 23 for 255 yards, with Budach catching three passes for 121 yards.
Clay Stenzel led the defense with seven solo tackles and six assists.
Mayer Lutheran 38, Maple River 0: The Eagles had six turnovers in the loss at Mayer.
Maple River (1-1) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Friday, Oct. 23.
