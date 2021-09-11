MANKATO — Ella Huettl scored two goals for the Mankato East girls soccer team in a 3-0 nonconference victory over St. Peter Saturday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Sammy Prybylla finished with a goal and an assist, while Kenzie Keller added two assists.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 10-2. Izzy Schott made two saves to get the shutout.
The Cougars (4-1) will host Austin Monday.
Mankato West girls 7, New Ulm 0: Annelise Winch recorded her third hat trick of the season for the Scarlets in the nonconference road victory.
Alaina Spaude finished with a goal and two assists for West, while Elise Rykhus had a goal and an assist. Aubrey Bahl and Sydney Shain also scored.
Shots on goal favored West 19-7. Anne Schill and Macy Bauer combined for the shutout.
The Scarlets (4-2-1, 2-2 in Big Nine) play Tuesday at Faribault.
Mankato East boys 5, St. Peter 0: Omar Abdi finished with two goals and an assist for the Cougars in the road victory.
Mohamed Yusef, Sergio Hernandez-Cano and Bol Bayak also scored for East.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 15-4. Owen Quist made four saves to get the shutout.
The Cougars (3-2-1) host Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3, Southwest Christian 0: Derick Vivas Montoya scored three goals for the Crusaders in a road victory.
Parker Jensen made 13 saves to get the shutout.
The Crusaders (4-2-1) play Tuesday at New Ulm.
Volleyball
St. Peter tournament: Kylee Horner finished with 20 kills on the day for St. Peter, as the Saints went 3-1.
St. Peter beat Nicollet twice, defeated New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and lost to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead.
Shakopee tournament: Mankato West went 1-3 on the day.
The Scarlets lost to Shakopee, Kasson-Mantorville and Chanhassen. West beat Bethlehem Academy.
The Scarlets (4-5) host Albert Lea Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tournament: Cleveland beat Tri-City United and Grand Meadow, and fell to Minnetonka and NOVA.
Emily Kern finished with 29 kills and 35 digs on the day for the Clippers.
Cleveland (6-2) plays Sibley East Tuesday.
WEM went 2-2 on the day. The Bucs fell to Minnetonka and NOVA, and beat St. Clair and Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
Riley Sammon led WEM with 24 kills on the day.
The Bucs (3-3) play Tuesday at Hayfield.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran went 0-4. The Chargers' Abbie Riederer finished with 13 kills and 25 digs on the day.
MVL (2-5) plays Tuesday at Springfield.
Madelia tournament: The Blackhawks went 1-3-1 on the day, with the win coming against Mountain Lake Area.
Brooke Lensing led Madelia with 26 kills on the day.
The Blackhawks (3-6-1) host Alden-Conger Tuesday.
Football
Tri-City United 20, Sibley East 7: Reice Narum had 12 carries for 58 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Titans in the home victory.
Carter O'Malley had 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown for TCU, while Hank Holicky had a receiving touchdown.
The Titans (2-0) play Friday at Waseca.
Belle Plaine 37, Le Sueur-Henderson 16: Nathan Gregersen threw two touchdown passes in the Giants' road loss.
LSH (0-2) will host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Friday.
Springfield 55, New Ulm Cathedral 33: Sam Knowles went 11 of 20 for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Greyhounds in the loss Friday.
Levi Jakes finished with 22 carries for 77 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Sam Blomberg added two receiving touchdowns.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8, Cleveland 7: Dominick Paulson finished with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs in a road win Friday night.
The Bucs (1-1) host Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Friday.
Tennis
Le Sueur-Henderson 6, Waseca 1: Chloe Brandt won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Giants in a road match.
Darbi Dunning and Gracie Buesgens also got singles wins for the Giants.
Sarah Robbins won at No. 2 singles for Waseca.
LSH swept the doubles slate.
Swimming
Prior Lake Invitational: Mankato West's 200-yard freestyle relay team of Olivia Leonard, Annika Younge, Sophia Leonard and Lucy Vogt won with a time of 1:43.51.
Mankato West placed third at the meet with 461 points. St. Peter was fourth with 328 points.
St. Peter's Hannah Denzer (5:34.06) finished second in both the 500 freestyle, and 200 freestyle (2:05.45). Laura Klatt finished third in the 1-meter dive with a score of 310.05.
Olivia Leonard finished third in the 200 individual medley at 2:19.09.
Fridley Invitational: Mankato East's Avery Schuh won both the 50 Freestyle (25.60) and 100 freestyle (57.61) in the road meet.
East finished first with a score of 592.
The Cougars' Clare Braswell won the 1-meter dive with a score of 154.60, and Jayne Satre took the 500 freestyle (5:43.90).
