HUTCHINSON — Sydney Jacobs went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Mankato East softball team in a 14-3 nonconference road win over Hutchinson.
Taylor Swalve was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Madie Glogowski added a two-run homer. Madie Clarke got the win in the circle.
The Cougars (14-3) play at Rochester Century Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 1: The Bucs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to get past the Panthers in the Gopher Conference home game.
Lindsay Condon finished with two RBIs, while Ellie Ready also knocked in a run. Gloria Cortez allowed no earned runs to get the victory.
The Bucs (13-3, 9-1 in Gopher) play Hayfield Thursday.
Madelia 8, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 2: Abby Jacobs finished 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIS for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference home win.
Addie Ahern, Audrey Zaleski and Kylie Smith each had two hits for Madelia. Smith had two RBIs. Corban Tatro got the win.
The Blackhawks (9-6, 3-4 in Valley) play Minnesota Valley Lutheran Tuesday.
New Ulm Cathedral 2, Nicollet 1: Kiah Helget got the win for the Greyhounds in their nonconference road win.
Marah Hulke, Brooklyn Bode, Brook Gohr and Samantha Kettner each had hits for the Raiders.
MVL splits: The Chargers fell to Sleepy Eye 7-5 and won 16-6 in the Tomahawk Conference home doubleheader.
In the loss, Becca Kuck went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
In the win, Samantha Dalueg went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs, including a homer. Grace Bauer and Morgan Paulsen each went 3 for 4 for the Chargers.
Baseball
United South Central 13, Medford 4: Colten Quade went 3 for 5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference victory at Medford.
Jackson Spizzirri went 4 for 5 with two RBIs, while Andy Krohnberg was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Nick Bushlack also had two hits.
The Rebels (7-6) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday.
Martin County West 13, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 9: Cody Gartner finished with three hits for the Bulldogs in the Valley Conference road loss.
Jack Morsching had two doubles and two RBIs for JWP, while Kelton Erler had two hits and three runs scored.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 11, Rochester Century 5: Joe Burns finished with three goals and two assists for Mankato in a home Big Nine Conference victory.
Gage Schmidt scored four goals, while Andy Sorbo had a goal and an assist. Braydon Steiert, Parker Anthony and Oliver Engelby also scored.
Mankato (7-3) hosts Northfield Thursday.
Mankato girls 6, Rochester Century 5: Elise Rykhus had two goals for Mankato in its Big Nine Conference road win.
Alaina Spaude also had two goals, while Gracie Bowman finished with a goal and an assist. Addy Mason also scored.
Taylor Gasswint made eight saves.
Mankato (7-4, 7-2 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Northfield.
Golf
St. Peter wins: The Saints' Kendall Nicolai was the medalist at 74 in a nine-team meet at Lakeside Golf & Country Club.
The Saints won with a score of 312. Blooming Prairie (330), Waseca (347), and United South Central (352) were second, third and fourth, respectively.
Kadyn Neubauer led the Rebels at 84, good for 13th overall.
The Rebels (24-12) will compete Tuesday at Riverview Golf Course.
Tennis
Luverne 4, St. James 3: Preston Wegner won 7-5, 6-0 for the Saints at No. 3 singles in the Big South Conference match.
Brennan Kern won 7-6, 6-2 for the Saints at No. 4 singles, while the No. 3 doubles pairing of Juan Castaneda and Adan Rodriguez won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
