ROCHESTER —Teresa Kiewiet finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 49-38 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester John Marshall Saturday.
Landry Dubeau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Scarlets, and Tucker Downs added 11 points and eight rebounds.
West will play Mankato East on Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
Mankato East 66, Faribault 26: Peyton Stevermer led the Cougars with 20 points and six assists in a Big Nine win.
Ellie Edberg had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Macy Birkholz had 13 points and five steals.
East (5-4, 5-3 in Big Nine) plays Mankato West Tuesday.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 70, Madelia 38: Ollie Glover finished with 13 points and four rebounds for the Blackhawks in the home loss.
Alicia Lugo added 11 points and four steals.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Ulm Cathedral 64: Presley James scored 27 points for the Bulldogs in an overtime victory.
Katie Olson added 15 points for JWP.
Boys basketball
Spring Grove 61, Mankato Loyola 54: Lawson Godfrey scored 13 points for the Crusaders in the nonconference loss.
Quinn Kelly added 12 points, and Simon Morgan finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Wrestling
East takes third: Max Morgan (170) and Xavier Roberts (285) were each winners for the Cougars at the Tri-City United Invitational.
Luke Scholtes (138), Ben Glogowski (145) and Brian Thilges (182) each placed second for East.
