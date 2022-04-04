MANKATO — Jaxon Libby allowed no earned runs with 10 strikeouts over four innings as the Mankato Loyola baseball team opened its season with a 13-1 win over Blooming Prairie Monday at ISG Field.
At the plate, Libby went 3 for 3 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Mason Stoffel finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and a triple. Lawson Godfrey finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a triple.
The Crusaders (1-0) play Friday at Mountain Lake Area.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 13, Madelia 3: Jed Altenburg went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for Madelia in the road loss.
Jordan Korecoski had an RBI and a walk for the Blackhawks.
Softball
Madelia 8, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6: Abby Jacobs finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for the Blackhawks in the road win.
Emma Coil added four hits and two RBIs for Madelia.
For MVL, Becca Kuck went 4 for 5 with four RBIs.
