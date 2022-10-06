SLEEPY EYE — Soren Ketty took fourth place at 17:19 for the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team in a meet at the Sleepy Eye Golf Course Thursday.
Loyola/Cleveland won the meet with a score of 53. Nathan Strobel took ninth at 17:31.
On the girls side, Molly Koester led the Crusaders with a time of 21:57, good for seventh place. Team scores weren't available for the girls meet.
Ev Berg Invitational: The Scarlets' Ephraim Staley took 13th with a time of 16:23 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
The West boys placed sixth out of 13 teams.
Fairmont I-90 Invitational: Lauren Henkels (20:25) took third place for the Mankato East girls in the meet at Fairmont.
Addison Peed finished fourth (20:50), and Emmy Schulz was seventh with a time of 21:07. The Cougars took second as a team with 38 points.
On the boys side, East won with a score of 46.
Isaiah Anderson finished second (16:13) for the Cougars, and Luke Scholtes was sixth (16:42).
Soccer
Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls 8, Triton 0: Ava Davis scored three goals for the Crusaders in the victory.
Fernanda Zepeda added two goals and two assists for the Crusaders. Maddie Cooney also scored two goals, and Addie Ahearn scored once.
St. Peter girls 2, Waseca 0: Keira Friedrich and Adrianna Bixby scored for the Saints in the win.
Shots on goal favored St. Peter 15-2.
Swimming
Mankato West 93, Northfield 93: Lucy Vogt won both the 50 freestyle (25.08) and 100 freestyle (55.92) for the Scarlets in a meet at the East pool.
Olivia Leonard won the 200 IM at 2:15.77, and Anna Kapsner won the diving competition with a score of 187.10.
Mankato East 97, Faribault 76: Bryn Ashland won both the 200 freestyle (2:07.18) and 500 freestyle (5:44.59) in the Cougars' victory.
Jayne Satre won the 50 freestyle (27.19), and Addison Witte took the 100 freestyle at 1:02.57. Emma Born won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.55.
Volleyball
Alden Conger 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with 24 kills in the 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9 loss.
Maggie Graupman had 15 kills for LCWM, and Lauren Cooper added 33 digs. Dani Freyberg had 59 assists.
The Knights (18-6, 5-2 in Valley) play Saturday at St. Clair.
New Ulm 3, St. James 2: Laura Bertrang led the Eagles with 19 kills and eight blocks in a 22-25, 25-9, 25-19, 26-28, 15-10 victory.
Emma Gieseke added 13 kills and Amber Lee had 45 assists and 17 digs.
New Ulm (10-7) hosts Waseca Monday.
Tennis
St. Peter 6, Jordan 1: Annika South Southworth won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Saints in the section match at Gustavus Adolphus.
The Saints' Amelia Hildebrandt won 2-6, 7-5, 10-7 at No. 2 singles, and Rhyan Holmgren got a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3. Maddie Kamm won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4.
