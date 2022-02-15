The Free Press
MADELIA — Maddie Huiras finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mankato Loyola girls basketball team in a 36-29 Valley Conference road win.
Sammy Kann added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Crusaders.
For Madelia, Katherine DeVlaeminck led the way with 12 points.
Loyola will host Cedar Mountain Thursday.
Rochester John Marshall 51, Mankato East 44: Macy Birkholz led the Cougars with 15 points in a Big Nine Conference home loss.
Mackenzie Schweim added 11 points for the Cougars.
East (17-4, 16-2 in Big Nine) will host Mankato West Thursday.
Nicollet 55, Sibley East 40: Hayley Selby finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Raiders in the nonconference home victory.
Marah Hulke had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Nicollet, and Brooklyn Bode scored 10.
Jacquelyn Wibstad had 15 points for the Wolverines.
The Raiders (15-10) play Friday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53: Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 16 points and eight rebounds in the nonconference loss.
Addyson Taylor had 15 points and five assists for WEM, and Alayna Atherton added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Bucs (13-9) host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Thursday.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 77, Albert Lea 72: Mekhi Collins led the Cougars with 16 points in a Big Nine Conference road victory.
Cornell Ayers scored 15 for West, and Louis Magers added 13 points.
The Scarlets (16-5, 13-4 in Big Nine) play Friday at Mankato East.
Mankato East 78, Rochester John Marshall 45: BJ Omot led the Cougars with 24 points and seven rebounds in the Big Nine road win.
Jalen Hayes finished with 14 points and five rebounds for East, and Puolrah Gong added 11 points.
St. Clair 91, Cleveland 44: Conner Andree scored 16 points for the Cyclones in a Valley Conference home victory.
Devin Embacher scored 15 for St. Clair, and Derrick Zeldenrust finished with 10 points.
For the Clippers, Carter Dylla had 12 points.
Mayer Lutheran 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60: Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 23 points in the overtime nonconference home loss.
Mayer Lutheran hit a 3-pointer to win the game as time expired in OT.
Memphis James added 17 points for the Bulldogs, and Cole Schlueter scored 14.
JWP (11-9) will host Maple River Thursday.
Blue Earth Area 68, St. James 59: Gabriel Torres led the Bucs with 35 points and 10 rebounds in a Big South Conference road win.
Ashton Lloyd added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucs.
Hayden Jones led the Saints with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
St. Peter 64, New Ulm 62: Vinny Guappone led the Saints with 14 points in the Big South home victory.
Tate Olson scored 13 for St. Peter, and Alex Bosacker and Marwan Abdi each had 12 points.
For New Ulm, Charlie Osborne led the way with 20 points. Colton Benson scored 19 points.
The Saints (11-12, 6-3 in Big South) play Monday at Mound Westonka.
Fairmont 61, Waseca 58: Elijah Breck finished with 16 points for the Bluejays in the Big South loss.
Shaun Hulscher added 12 points for Waseca.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59, Sibley East 50: Ben Pearson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers in the nonconference home win.
Will Kaesserman and Cole Thompson each added 10 points for MVL.
Maple River 79, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 49: Will Sellers scored 20 points for the Eagles in the nonconference win.
Zach Hermann scored 17 for the Eagles.
For LCWM, Zack Wells led the way with 12 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 50, Fourth Baptist 37: Jaxon Libby had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans in the victory.
Jayme Kranz added 16 points for Immanuel Lutheran.
