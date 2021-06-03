The Free Press
NEW ULM — The Mankato Loyola baseball team mounted a seventh-inning rally to down New Ulm Cathedral 10-6 in a Section 2A semifinal game Thursday at Johnson Park.
Down 6-4 with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Crusaders were able to piece together six runs before making another out to get the win.
Bryce Schwab got a key hit in the inning that ended up clearing the bases after a pair of Cathedral errors.
Mason Stoffel finished 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, a double and a triple. Jaxon Libby had an RBI triple, and Matthew Gartner got the win.
Loyola plays Springfield at 1 p.m. Saturday at ISG Field.
Maple River 8, Kenyon Wanamingo 6: Boden Simon finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the third-seeded Eagles as they won the Section 2AA game at home.
Simon also got the save for the Eagles, while Lucas Doering got the win.
Max Nelson and Ethan Evenson each had two runs scored.
The Eagles (14-6) play Sibley East Saturday.
Softball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 4, Maple River 3: Jacie Schultz finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the second-seeded Knights, as they got past the seventh-seeded Eagles in a Section 2AA home game.
Schultz also got the win, striking out nine over seven innings of work.
For Maple River, Gabby Drews went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
The Eagles will play Saturday at Caswell Park.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 11, Blooming Prairie 1: Autumn Taylor finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a triple for the Bucs in the Section 1A, West Subsection semifinal game at home.
Taylor also got the win, tossing five shutout innings.
Ellie Ready went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Brielle Bartlett was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
WEM plays in the West Subsection championship Saturday.
Madelia 1, Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart 0: Audrey Zaleski knocked in the lone run for the seventh-seeded Blackhawks, as they upset second-seeded BLHS.
Corban Tatro struck out 11 in a two-hit shutout for Madelia.
The Blackhawks play Saturday at Caswell Park.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 4, Cannon Falls 3: Sophie Stork went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Panthers as they won the Section 2AA game.
Stork also got the win, surrendering two earned runs.
Golf
Section 2A boys: Sleepy Eye United, Springfield, United South Central and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton finished first through fourth, respectively, with each advancing to the second day of the meet at North Links Golf Course.
For the Blackhawks, Kayden Neubauer lead the way at 85.
Day 2 will be Monday at North Links.
