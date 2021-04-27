MANKATO — Matthew Gartner pitched a no-hitter for Mankato Loyola, which defeated St. Clair 13-0 in five innings of Valley Conference baseball Tuesday at ISG Field.
Gartner struck out five. He also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Bryce Schwab had two hits, including a three-run triple. Logan Carlson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Of Loyola's 13 hits, 10 were infield singles.
Loyola (5-1) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
Mankato West 8, Rochester 2, rain delay: The Scarlets were leading in the bottom of the fifth inning when the game at Rochester was postponed because of rain.
A decision to finish the game will be determined later.
Softball
Mankato West 11, Rochester Century 3: Lani Schoper hit a two-run homer to help the Scarlets win the Big Nine Conference home game.
Maddie Bode had a two-run triple, and Bri Stoltzman and Lauryn Douglas each had two hits and two runs scored.
Douglas, who had a no-hitter through five innings, gave up two hits with five strikeouts, and all three runs were unearned.
West (7-1) plays Thursday at home against Northfield.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 5, St. James Area 0: Jacie Schultz pitched a two-hitter to lead the Knights to a nonconference win at St. James.
Schultz struck out 14 batters. Olivia Harazin and Avery Voges both had two hits.
LCWM (6-0) plays Thursday at home against Madelia.
St. Peter 11, Fairmont 2: Grace Remmert had two hits and four RBIs to lead St. Peter to a Big South Conference win at Fairmont.
Sophia Doherty was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. McKenna VanZee had three hits, and Molly Voeltz had two.
Maya Pettis pitched a complete game, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.
St. Peter (5-3) plays at home against Waseca on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 15, Blue Earth Area 0, 4 innings: Sophie Stork pitched a one-hitter for the Panthers in the nonconference game.
Stork struck out nine.
The Panthers are 7-0, 5-0 in Gopher.
Track
Mankato East girls 98, Owatonna 83.5, Northfield 64, Faribault 26.5: Lexi Karge won two events as the Cougars claimed the Big Nine quadrangular at Wolverton Field.
Karge took first in the high jump at 5-feet-0 and triple jump at 33-9. Megan Geraets won the long jump at 16-5.
Rachel Clifford placed first in the discus at 100-10. In the 3,200-meter run, Eve Anderson was a winner in 11:59.43, as was Hannah Roise in the 400 dash in 1:05.48.
East won the 4x800 relay in 10:28.97 and 4x100 relay in 53.96.
Golf
Fairmont girls 365, St. Peter 381, Blue Earth Area 430, Waseca 432, Redwood Valley inc.: Waseca's Megan Nelson was the medalist with an 80 in the Big South Conference meet at Shoreland Country Club.
St. Peter's Adrianna Bixby was runner-up at 81. Other St. Peter players were Mia Hansen (97), Audra Bixby (101) and Kate Salzwedel (102).
St. Peter plays in the Tri-City United Invitational on Thursday at Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.