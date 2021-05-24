The Free Press
MANKATO — Madi Mangulis went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs for the Mankato East softball team in a 12-2 nonconference home victory over Rockford Monday.
Peyton Stevermer also went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Madie Clarke allowed two earned runs over five innings en route to the victory.
Mankato East (16-3) plays at Mankato West Thursday.
Maple River 4, Hayfield 0: Julia Langworthy struck out 15 in a shutout in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference home win.
Jasmine Anderson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Morgan Schendel was 1 for 2 with two stolen bases. Kylie Black added an RBI for Maple River.
The Eagles (10-8) play Tuesday at Waseca.
Nicollet 10, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0, 6 innings: Hayley Selby struck out 10 in a no-hitter in the Raiders’ home win.
Sam Kettner had two hits, while Marah Hulke had a hit and two runs scored. Selby also had a hit.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10, United South Central 0: Lindsay Condon went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference victory at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt and Autumn Taylor each finished with two hits for the Bucs. Jordan Green hit a two-run homer.
Gloria Cortez tossed a shutout.
WEM (15-3, 11-1 in Gopher) will host Hayfield in a doubleheader Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 12, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 5: Haley Ditch went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double for the Chargers in the nonconference victory at Truman.
Grace Bauer went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Becca Kuck went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Kuck surrendered two earned runs and got the win.
Baseball
West sweeps: The Scarlets beat Owatonna 14-4 and 8-2 in a home Big Nine Conference doubleheader.
With the win, West officially clinched the Big Nine regular-season title.
Austin 4, Mankato East 2: Jared Grams was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a triple for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
Landon Metcalfe surrendered only one earned run over four innings in relief.
The Cougars (11-6) play Mankato West at 6 p.m. Tuesday at ISG Field.
United South Central 5, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4: Ian Crawford went 2 for 3 with a double for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference home victory.
Crawford allowed three earned runs over seven innings of work to get the victory.
Nick Bushlack and Zale Bushlack each went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
USC (10-6) plays Thursday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Nicollet 15, Madelia 14: Garrett Reed went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, a double and a triple for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference game at Nicollet.
Madelia surrendered a 9-2 lead in the loss.
Dylan Grev finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Eric Anderson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Jordan Koberoski also went 2 for 3.
Madelia (7-12) hosts Cleveland Tuesday.
LacrosseMankato girls 22, Waconia 4: Lexi Johnson finished with five goals and one assist for Mankato in the nonconference home victory.
Gracie Bowman had four goals and two assists. Annelise Winch, Elise Rykhus and Alaina Spaude each finished with two goals and two assists.
Taylor Gasswint had seven saves in goal.
Mankato finishes the regular season at 9-4, 8-2 in Big Nine. Section seedings will come out this weekend.
Mankato boys 11, Waconia 4: Brock Leider scored four goals for Mankato in the nonconference road victory.
Garrett Donkin had three goals, while Gage Schmidt scored two goals. Joe Burns had 11 ground-ball recoveries.
Mankato finishes the regular season at 8-4, with section seedings coming later in the week.
Tennis
Mankato East/Loyola 5, New Prague 2: The Cougars swept the doubles slate to get the Section 2AA home victory over the Trojans.
Kaleb Kim and Quinn Kelly won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Jackson Faust and Guillaume Bibbee won 6-1, 6-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Adler Johnson and Alex Morgan won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Fairmont 4, Waseca 3: The Bluejays were eliminated in the first round of the Section 1A team playoffs.
Charlie Huttemier won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Bluejays. Luke Osweiler and Dahminik Deutsch won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Oliver Rohwer and Dominic Grunzke won at 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Waseca finishes the season at 7-12.
Golf
MVL girls win: Nadine Clobes was the medalist for the Chargers at 49 in a three-team meet at Mayflower Golf Club.
The Chargers won the meet with a team score of 224.
MVL’s Abbie Riederer took second overall at 54.
Wabbasso 202, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 218, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 220: Wabbaso’s Logan Martin was the winner at 44 in the meet at Mayflower Golf Club.
For MVL, Ben Pearson led the way with a score of 49.
Track and Field
JWP girls win Section 2A: The Bulldogs tallied 621 points to qualify for the true team state meet.
St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran took second at the meet with 549.5 points.
For the Bulldogs, Sammi Wehking took the pole vault with a school-record clear of 9-feet-6. Lauren Dimler took the 200m dash in the school-record time of 26.55.
