MANKATO — Andrew Sorbo and Gavin Villagomez each scored three goals for the Mankato boys lacrosse team in a 20-4 win over Hutchinson Saturday at Kennedy Elementary School.
Gage Schmidt, Daniel Bergquist, Aaron Kamm and Sean Burns each scored two goals for Mankato. Parker Wittenberg, Owen Essay, Jack Gorman, AJ Burns and Jake Witty also scored.
Mankato plays Northfield Friday.
Farmington 21, Mankato 4: Jana Johnson scored three goals for the Mankato girls lacrosse team in a home loss at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Olivia Holien also scored, and Jordan Thomas made 11 saves in goal.
Mankato (0-2) will host Rochester John Marshall on Monday at Dakota Meadows.
Tennis
Owatonna 7, Mankato East 0: The No. 3 doubles team of Alex Morgan and David Reynolds fell 6-3, 6-4 in a Big Nine Conference match at Owatonna.
The Cougars play Friday at Austin.
Softball
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 19, Triton 1: Sidney Schultz went 3 for 5 with three runs scored for the Bulldogs in a road win Friday.
NRHEG will host Blue Earth Area Friday.
