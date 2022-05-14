The Free Press
MANKATO — Elise Rykhus and Sophie Steindl each scored three goals for the Mankato girls lacrosse team in a 14-9 home victory over New Prague Saturday.
Alaina Spaude, Grace Whitney, Jana Johnson and Annelise Winch each scored two goals for Mankato. Brooke Pockrandt had four assists.
Jess Eykyn made five saves in goal.
Mankato (8-2, 6-2 in Big Nine) will host Rochester Century Tuesday.
Softball
Mankato East 5, Farmington 0: Madi Mangulis tossed a three-hit shutout in the win, as the Cougars won the Mankato East Invitational.
Mangulis and Hailey Petzel each had two hits for the Cougars.
The Cougars (14-4) host Rochester Mayo Tuesday.
St. James 4, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Ella Voges went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Knights in the home loss.
Avery Voges had a hit and a run scored.
Rochester John Marshall 2, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Emma Woratschka finished 2 for 4 for the Bucs in the loss at the Kasson Tournament.
Gloria Cortez allowed two earned runs over eight innings with 10 strikeouts.
Baseball
Marshall 8, Mankato East 5: Jacob Eggert finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Cougars in the road loss.
Cael Willaert and Dylan Kopesky each went 2 for 4 for the Cougars.
Madelia 15, Nicollet 1: Dylan Grev went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple for the Blackhawks in the home win.
Garrett Reed and Jed Altenburg each had two hits and two RBIs for Madelia. Carter Florez allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win.
