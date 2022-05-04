MANKATO — Annelise Winch finished with three goals and an assist for the Mankato girls lacrosse team in a 11-2 Big Nine Conference win over Northfield Wednesday.
Alaina Spaude finished with two goals and two assists for Mankato, while Jana Johnson also scored two goals.
Jess Eykyn made five saves in goal.
Mankato (4-2) will host Rochester John Marshall Thursday.
Softball
Mankato East 3, Maple Grove 2: Madi Mangulis allowed no earned runs with nine strikeouts over seven innings for the Cougars in the nonconference home win.
Maple Grove is ranked sixth in Class AAAA.
Kylinn Stangl went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Sydney Jacobs finished 2 for 2 with a walk and a run for the Cougars.
East (6-3, 5-1 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Owatonna.
Mankato West 15, Albert Lea 0: Brooklyn Geerdes was the winning pitcher for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference road win.
Breck Carlson, Abbi Stierlen and Jillian Olsen had two hits for West.
The Scarlets (12-0, 8-0 in Big Nine) host Red Wing Thursday.
Baseball
West sweeps: The Scarlets swept Rochester Century in a doubleheader Tuesday, winning 4-3 and 10-1.
Ryan Haley hit a walk-off single in the 9th of the 4-3 win. Zander Dittbenner tossed four shutout innings to get the win.
Riley Bersaw pitched four innings to get the win in the 10-1 victory.
West (9-0, 7-0 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Red Wing.
Track and field
West competes at Red Wing: Lauren Dimler won three events for the Scarlets in a Big Nine triangular Tuesday.
Dimler took the 100-meter hurdles (14.44), the 400m dash (1:03.13) and the long jump (16-feet-4).
West’s Grace Banse won both the shot put (37-1) and the discus (118-3).
