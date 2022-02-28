The Free Press
MANKATO — Simon Morgan finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team in a 77-66 home victory over Springfield Monday at Fitzgerald.
Lawson Godfrey had 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for Loyola, and Jake Sizer added 14 points.
The Crusaders will host the winner of Alden-Conger and United South Central March 8.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62: Ben Pearson led the Chargers with 29 points and seven rebounds in the home victory.
Kyler Flunker added 12 points for MVL.
Michael Taylor scored 26 points for WEM, and Brady Nutter added 16 points and seven rebounds.
New Ulm 88, Worthington 61: Charlie Osborne scored 35 points for the Eagles in the home victory.
Colton Benson added 18 points for New Ulm.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 80, Belle Plaine 55: Ethan Anderson scored 10 points for the Knights in the home win.
Jamis Ulman had 11 points for LCWM.
The Knights finish the regular season at 20-6.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 80, Madelia 60: Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 26 points in the home victory.
Cody Quast scored 16 for JWP, while Memphis James and Cole Schlueter each had 11 points.
Ja’Sean Glover finished with 33 points for Madelia.
The Bulldogs (14-11) play Tuesday at Blue Earth Area.
