The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Hunter Rigdon scored three goals for the Mankato West boys soccer team, as the Scarlets opened their season with a 6-1 Big Nine Conference win over Red Wing Saturday at Caswell North.
Leo DeMars finished with two goals and two assists for West, while Herman Mattes also scored. Ryan Rooney added three assists.
Eric Smook made five saves in goal.
Mankato will host New Prague Tuesday.
Mankato West girls 2, Red Wing 0: Aubrey Makela and Molly Miller both scored for West in a season-opening Big Nine win at Red Wing.
Sydney Shain had two assists for the Scarlets. Anne Schill and Romo Smith combined for the shutout in goal.
Shots on goal favored the Scarlets 13-3.
West plays Tuesday at New Prague.
Mankato East boys 3, Winona 0: Owen Quist made three saves to record a shutout for the Cougars in a season-opening Big Nine Conference win at Winona.
Chris Swanson, Carson Stenzel and Dailan Bangu each scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 12-3.
The Cougars play Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall.
Swimming
Hutchinson Invitational: Mankato West’s Olivia Leonard placed second in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.17) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.16).
West placed second with 328 points and Mankato East was fifth at 285.
Mankato East’s Avery Schuh took fourth in the 100 freestyle at 57.57.
The Scarlets’ Ella Lee placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.89), while Lucy Vogt was second in the 50 freestyle (25.81). Anna Kapsner won the diving competition at 180.75.
Cross Country
Ron Kretsch Invitational: The Mankato East boys cross country team won the meet at Benilde-St. Margaret’s with a total team time of 1:13.24.
Isaiah Anderson finished first with a time of 10:02.4 for East, and Luke Scholtes was second at 10:10.2.
Volleyball
BOLD 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Grace Thorson finished with seven kills for the Knights in a 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 loss at New Prague.
Ella Voges had 20 digs for the Knights, and Avery Voges added 16 digs.
LCWM will host St. James Area Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.