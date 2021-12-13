The Free Press
ST. JAMES — Taylor Sodeman finished with 32 points for the St. James girls basketball team in a 74-43 home victory over Nicollet Monday night.
For the Raiders, Josi Hansen had 12 points, and Marah Hulke finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hayley Selby added 10 rebounds.
The Raiders play Tuesday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 55, Madelia 42: Alyvia Newman finished with 14 points for ACGE in the Valley conference road win.
Mckenzie Wosmoen added 10 for ACGE.
The Blackhawks’ Alicia Grebenc scored 13 points, while Katherine DeVlaeminck scored 10 points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 54: Abbie Riederer finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for the Chargers in the road win.
Sam Dalueg had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers, and Kaylee Hunter added 13 points.
Boys basketball
St. Clair 71, Nicollet: 43: Devin Embacher scored 22 points for the Cyclones in the Valley home victory.
Derrick Zeldenrust added 14 points and five blocks for St. Clair.
For the Raiders, Cody Strunk led the way with 17 points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 62, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 43: Ben Pearson finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Chargers in the home victory.
Ben Halverson added 11 points for MVL, while Ty Sexton had eight points and six rebounds.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 97, Cleveland 32: Drew Dahl led the Knights with 18 points in the home win.
Zack Wells added 17 points for LCWM, while Miles Flack scored 14 points.
